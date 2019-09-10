Mattis refuses to follow the media’s anti-Trump script

Former Defense Secretary General James Mattis is upsetting lots of establishment members in DC by not following the anticipated script in publicizing his new book, Call Sign Chaos.

The media seems to have expected him to indicate that Trump is a uniquely bad actor. Matt Margolis at PJ Media:

After the surprise resignation of Secretary of Defense James Mattis last December, Democrats were quick to politicize the news, and have certainly been hoping ever since that Mattis would provide them with new information they could use to attack Donald Trump.

Mattis criticizes former President Obama for failing to respond to an Iranian plot to assassinate Saudi diplomats in DC because if he did, it might have upset his secret negotiations on the nuclear deal with Iran.

What does that tell you about who was too eager for a deal, and who had the leverage in negotiations?

Andrea Michell was rendered speechless after Mattis says Trump has done a good job getting NATO members to spend more for defense, and that tensions between the members of the alliance have always been there:

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis corrects NBC's Andrea Mitchell, says "NATO is actually stronger today" under President Trump.



Mattis left her SPEECHLESS! pic.twitter.com/pjip4wUEYD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2019

Obama was an equal opportunity provider of gifts to Iran and its proxy armies, including Hezbollah. He also let the terror group off the hook, to secure his nuclear deal. What do you say about someone who traded national security for a personal legacy?

Photo credit: Twitter video screen gtab