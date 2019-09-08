Mainstream media has hidden news of Biden’s bloody eyeball

The Democrat hacks with bylines almost unanimously decided to protect their audiences from the knowledge that something very wrong suddenly happened inside Joe Biden’s left eyeball during the climate hysteria town hall that CNN broadcast last week. Can’t have the aging front-runner for their own political party’s nomination subjected to doubts about his health, after all. They’re not in the information business, they’re propagandists. Have no doubt about that.

Tim Graham of Newsbusters reports:

On Thursday, we noted CNN's New Day skipped over Joe Biden's bloody eyeball during the seven-hour CNN Town Hall on climate change, despite it being an all-day Drudge Report item. But then something happened that we didn't expect: CNN never reported it. Neither did MSNBC. Neither did ABC, CBS, NBC, or PBS. Even The New York Times and The Washington Post skipped it. Fox News covered it, but not obsessively. (snip)

Instead, the papers covered Biden's CNN appearance....from the Left, insisting the former veep wasn't progressive enough on climate "crisis" policy.