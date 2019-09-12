Greens know the destruction they're pushing on the rest of us

Greens know that Australia could not electrify our cities, farms, mines, refineries, and factories, nor power our road, rail, air, and sea transport with just solar, wind, hydro, and batteries. Yet green activists, their adoring media, their tax-funded academics, their subsidized green "industries" and their vote-seeking politicians keep babbling about "zero emissions."

Greens know that Australia could not feed itself without farmers, graziers, and truckies using electric and diesel-powered pumps, tractors, harvesters, and trucks to produce food and deliver it to the cities every day. Yet they tax and vilify diesel and make electricity more expensive and less reliable. And they lock up productive grasslands and open forests, thus producing pest-ridden "parks" and "protected" vegetation infested with feral animals and invaded by inedible and fire-prone eucalypt weeds.

Greens know that we need more water storage just for today's population. Yet they continue to sterilize potential dam sites, delay new dams, and waste conserved water on "environmental flows." At the same time, they boost water consumption with more tourists, games, immigrants, and "refugees."

Greens know they need a crisis in power, food, and water to achieve their goal of centralized U.N. control of all aspects of our lives. Thanks to the many fools and quislings in federal, state, and local governments, and in tax-funded academia, education, and bureaucracy, this sinister hidden agenda process is well advanced.

And all of this will provide zero climate benefits.