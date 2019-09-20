Deep state deflecting Biden’s Ukraine scandal with whistleblower complaint

Even though the details are classified, deep state intelligence community operatives are leaking enough that we can assess with a reasonable degree of confidence that the latest scandal being peddled by Adam Schiff (among others) is as phony as the Russia conspiracy theory he pushed until the Mueller/Weissmann report turned out to be a dry hole. The favorite outlet for Deep Staters, the Washington Post, reveals that it is all about Ukraine:

A whistleblower complaint about President Trump made by an intelligence official centers on Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter, which has set off a struggle between Congress and the executive branch. The complaint involved communications with a foreign leader and a “promise” that Trump made, which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community, two former U.S. officials said Two and a half weeks before the complaint was filed, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian and political newcomer who was elected in a landslide in May. That call is already under investigation by House Democrats who are examining whether Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani sought to manipulate the Ukrainian government into helping Trump’s reelection campaign. Lawmakers have demanded a full transcript and a list of participants on the call.

The “help” that is at issue would be a full investigation into Joe Biden’s bullying of the Ukraine government into firing a prosecutor. John Solomon writes that the prosecutor

“…was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.” U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia. The general prosecutor’s official file for the Burisma probe — shared with me by senior Ukrainian officials — shows prosecutors identified Hunter Biden, business partner Devon Archer and their firm, Rosemont Seneca, as potential recipients of money.

Biden had publicly boasted about his threat to cut off US funds to Ukraine:

Two years after leaving office, Joe Biden couldn’t resist the temptation last year to brag to an audience of foreign policy specialists about the time as vice president that he strong-armed Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor. In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event, insisting that President Obama was in on the threat.

So, it looks like the Democrats are trying to short-circuit investigation of the scandal by casting pressure from the US to re-open the case as “election interference.” Of course, now that 3 House committees have announced they will investigate…

… they are attempting to interfere in an investigation of Biden’s corruption.

Never forget what Chuck Schumer warned President Trump about in early January 2017 about the danger of taking on the intelligence community:

“You take on the intelligence community, and they ave six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.”

