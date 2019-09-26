Communist newspaper drops a truth bomb about impeaching Trump

After Nancy Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, People's World, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, U.S.A., published its version of the latest "explosive whistleblower revelation" accusing President Trump of a quid pro quo to get dirt on Joe Biden.

The online publication of the newspaper formerly known as 'The Daily Worker' lists a litany of Trump's "high crimes and misdemeanors" which is nothing but a mire of lies and propaganda. That's standard fare for communist party sites and their Democratic Party comrades in D.C. Earlier this year Congressman Al Green(D-Texas) showed that he and his fellow Democrats are in lockstep with the Communist Party U.S.A. when he stated, "I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the President, he will get re-elected."

The shocker comes at the end of the article when the author admits this Ukraine business most likely won't lead to impeachment, but is a means to "stain" Trump's image in the eyes of the voters all the way until next November. In other words, one hoax is as good as any other as long as the Democrats have Trump in the crosshairs for another year.

From Peoples World:

The opening of an impeachment inquiry won’t necessarily mean that there will be a vote to impeach—i.e., to officially charge Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors. Though that looks more likely, it can’t be taken for granted. Some in the Democratic Party who oppose impeachment for reasons of political expediency surely hope that a long, drawn-out inquiry will be enough to get them to Election Day. Nor does it follow that the GOP-controlled Senate would convict and remove Trump if he is impeached; it almost certainly won’t. But it will absolutely change the whole dynamic of the 2020 campaign. The unfolding of a formal case against Trump, the presentation of further damning evidence, and televised Congressional hearings will mark a permanent historical stain on his administration and leave him criminally indicted in the eyes of voters, perhaps many up to this point in Trump’s camp.

As of Wednesday night, 218 House Democrats are on board with the impeachment inquiry directed by the Speaker. The Democrats, along with their comrades in the Communist Party U.S.A. hope to finally achieve that nirvana moment they’ve been pining for ever since Trump announced his candidacy.

