Beto gets naked about it: Grab guns

When you can sort out what Beto O'Rourke is saying through his foul language, what he's saying in the wake of the Odessa-Midland mass shooting is pretty awful: Expropriate law-abiding citizens' guns, by force.

According to Fox News:

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said. “Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government. We’re not going to allow them to stay on our streets, to show up in our communities, to be used against us in our synagogues, our churches, our mosques, our Walmarts, our public places.”

O’Rourke was asked Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, how he would address the fears of some Americans that the government would take away their assault weapons.

It's what gun grabbers, all along, have really wanted. Disarm the public, place all firepower in the hands of government.

And from his point of view, it makes sense. Up until now, leftists and Democratic presidential candidates have advocated for government background checks, waiting periods, red flag laws, an end to gun-show sales, ammo purchase limitations, and other red tape as the solution to senseless mass shootings.

The sorry excuse for humanity who went on a shooting rampage in Texas over the weekend, would have been deterred by none of that. His shooting happened as a result of a traffic check and he was already a criminal.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had this to tweet about him: