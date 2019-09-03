Beto gets naked about it: Grab guns
When you can sort out what Beto O'Rourke is saying through his foul language, what he's saying in the wake of the Odessa-Midland mass shooting is pretty awful: Expropriate law-abiding citizens' guns, by force.
According to Fox News:
Beto O’Rourke repeated his pledge to initiate a mandatory buyback of assault weapons if he is elected president.
O’Rourke was asked Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, how he would address the fears of some Americans that the government would take away their assault weapons.
“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said. “Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government. We’re not going to allow them to stay on our streets, to show up in our communities, to be used against us in our synagogues, our churches, our mosques, our Walmarts, our public places.”
Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history...— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 2, 2019
...he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas...
...& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa.
We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands. https://t.co/vgrqcHtBtF
So the existing backstops the Democrats have advocated for to prevent mass shootings were there in Texas, they did their job, the homicidal maniac flunked his background check and got told 'no,' and then somehow got hold of a weapon he didn't pass a background check for anyway, and all of the so-called backstops never stopped him from going on his mass shooting spree, killing a lot of lovely people who were all productive contributors to society.
So instead of going back to the drawing board and asking why these shootings are happening -- Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel have some serious thoughts beyond the background check palaver -- Beto doubles down in a bid to save his flailing presidential campaign and advocates naked gun control, something Democrats until now have shied from putting their name to.
The old logic doesn't work anymore. The criminal's rampage after all, was triggered by a traffic stop, and we don't see Beto calling to eliminate traffic stops. No, it's much more exciting to him to end to the Second Amendment, which is really what the red-tape game of the past has always been all about.
Make no mistake, it is political, too. Beto's desperate to regain traction in his flailing Democratic presidential campaign and is now trying to capitalize on the recent mass shootings in his home state of Texas through the gun control issue. Buzzfeed has that story about Beto's campaign suddenly having "a purpose" right here. Beto's even capitalizing on the incidents moneywise by selling tshirts with his own cuss words printed down the front of them.
It's not a solution, and it won't stop gun violence. All it will do is empower government. We all know how well disarming the people in the face of an all-powerful government worked out in Venezuela and Hong Kong. The only thing Beto is concealing now in his naked gun grab is his will to absolute government power.
Image credit: Face the Nation, via YouTube, screen shot
