Confused old man Joe Biden wants to ban gun ‘magazines that have multiple bullets in them’

Nothing that former Vice President Biden says can be taken literally. But in fairness gun control enthusiasts often embarrass themselves with their ignorance of proper terminology, and of the existing laws on gun control that often go unenforced, when they call for new legal restrictions on the second item in the Bill of Rights.

However, it actually may be possible that Biden meant what he said when he called for a ban on all “magazines that have multiple bullets in them” – which be all magazines, since there is no need for a magazine on a gun that fires only bullet, such as the single-shot Derringer pistol that John Wilkes Booth used to kill President Lincoln.

(Photo credit: Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site)

Watch Biden speaking to reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and see if you think he meant it.