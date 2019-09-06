Bernie Sanders: Kill the babies, save the planet

Global warming has always been a useful camel's nose under the tent for leftist politicians to justify their repulsive policies that won't sell otherwise with voters: ending meat consumption, getting average Joe out of his car and forcing him to ride the union-controlled bus, halting housing construction, you name it.

Bernie Sanders, in response to a question by an earnest, stringy, dried up–looking leftist woman with a Christine Blasey Ford voice at a Democrat climate change town hall, has come up with new one:

READYOFF: Good evening. Human population growth has more than doubled in the past 50 years. The planet cannot sustain this growth. I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians, but it’s crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact. Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe? SANDERS: Well, Martha, the answer is yes. And the answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions. And the Mexico City agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that are — that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control, to me is totally absurd. So I think, especially in poor countries around the world where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies, and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have, it’s something I very, very strongly support.

So let's pay to get rid of those little brown babies — even through abortion — and declare it part of the heroic and virtuous mission of saving the planet.

Margaret Sanger would be so proud of him.

Rather rightly, he was subject to criticism for this kill-'em-off abroad approach:

Imagine being so disgusting that you want to force Americans to pay for abortions to kill brown babies in foreign countries so you don't feel guilty flying private jets & visiting communist nations.



Meet @BernieSanders. He's that disgusting. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 5, 2019

You really want to use American tax dollars to control the populations of other countries through abortion...?



Isn't that the plot of a James bond movie?



Are you Blofeld? https://t.co/Gc60plNl9N — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) September 5, 2019

Let’s just state for the record: talking about needing “population control” through ABORTION for the sake of CLIMATE is talking about EUGENICS. The fact that @BernieSanders is willing to entertain this vile idea is not only disgusting, it should be disqualifying. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019

Naturally, the Washington Post is covering for Sanders, saying everybody does it.

And nobody's bringing up that much of the world — from China to Russia to Japan to Mexico to Central America and certainly to western Europe — is in a population death spiral already. Nations such as El Salvador can't actually afford to lose more people, so pushing more abortion on them, far from saving the planet, will probably hasten its demise.

But the Left just can't help itself. Facts are of no consequence. Just get rid of the little brown babies and break up those families. So much for the outrage over family "separations" — these guys don't even like families.

It does call to mind how counterproductive the idea is of foisting abortion on other countries.

But what it really goes to show is that global warming is the cure-all for every perceived problem by leftists. Can't sell paying for abortions of foreigners to voters in the states as an issue? Simple: Slap a global warming save-the-planet sticker on it, and watch the merchandise move.

Saving the planet is an amazing justification for horrible ideas that can't stand on their own. No wonder Democrats such as Sanders and all socialists are so addicted to it.

