ICE sweeps out a slew of war criminals and human rights violators shielded by sanctuary cities...

Democrats, who have called for the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for months, screaming loudly about its raids on illegal immigrants, and demonizing its officers, suddenly don't have a lot to say about this one:

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 39 fugitives – 30 males and nine females – sought for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations during a nationwide operation that took place from Aug. 27 to 29. The ICE National Fugitive Operations Program in coordination with the ICE Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, and the ICE Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, worked with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal (ERO) Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Newark, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco field offices to arrest these fugitives. The foreign nationals arrested during this operation all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin. Of the 39 known or suspected human rights violators arrested during Operation No Safe Haven V, 16 individuals are also criminal aliens in the U.S. with convictions for crimes including, but not limited to, domestic violence, driving under the influence of liquor, drug distribution, firearm possession, grand theft, reckless endangerment, robbery, fraud and theft. Their countries of origin include: El Salvador, Guatemala, China, Liberia, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. This operation more than doubled the number of known or suspected human rights violators arrested during the first nationwide No Safe Haven operation, which took place in September 2014. “ICE will not allow war criminals and human rights abusers to use the U.S. as a safe haven,” said Acting Director Matthew Albence. “We will never stop looking for them and we will never cease seeking justice for the victims of their crimes.”

Those cities are virtually all left-wing sanctuary cities, and inside them were some real sickos getting sanctuary - hand choppers of west Africa, depraved monsters who went around torturing villagers and burning villages in central Africa, thugs and brutes of Central America, someone hideous from Colombia (still waiting for news if it was some Marxist narcoterrorist from FARC, although Colombia has a panoply of bad guys), and inhuman bureaucrats who forced unwilling women in China into abortions against their wills, in the name of the state and its population control.

Every one of these beasts benefitted from sanctuary city policies now existing in every blue city, defended with ferocity by its leftwing establishmentarians. This is what sanctuary cities, in the end, end up giving sanctuary to.

Yet Democrats simply cannot make themselves separate these monsters out from all the others - every law in every blue city calls for city officials not cooperating with ICE, every leftist yells some kind of demonization against ICE agents and raids, and every leftwing lawyer calls on illegal migrants to not cooperate ... even when the cases involve people like this.

Here's a sample of what they've got out there: