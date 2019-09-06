ICE sweeps out a slew of war criminals and human rights violators shielded by sanctuary cities...
Democrats, who have called for the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for months, screaming loudly about its raids on illegal immigrants, and demonizing its officers, suddenly don't have a lot to say about this one:
WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 39 fugitives – 30 males and nine females – sought for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations during a nationwide operation that took place from Aug. 27 to 29.
The ICE National Fugitive Operations Program in coordination with the ICE Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center, and the ICE Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, worked with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal (ERO) Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Newark, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco field offices to arrest these fugitives.
The foreign nationals arrested during this operation all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin. Of the 39 known or suspected human rights violators arrested during Operation No Safe Haven V, 16 individuals are also criminal aliens in the U.S. with convictions for crimes including, but not limited to, domestic violence, driving under the influence of liquor, drug distribution, firearm possession, grand theft, reckless endangerment, robbery, fraud and theft. Their countries of origin include: El Salvador, Guatemala, China, Liberia, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, Colombia, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. This operation more than doubled the number of known or suspected human rights violators arrested during the first nationwide No Safe Haven operation, which took place in September 2014.“ICE will not allow war criminals and human rights abusers to use the U.S. as a safe haven,” said Acting Director Matthew Albence. “We will never stop looking for them and we will never cease seeking justice for the victims of their crimes.”
This is systemic policy violence & racism promoted by the president, but enabled by the U.S. senators here, the government here, & anybody who is not standing up to it. https://t.co/jyGfybEcRb— Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) August 31, 2019
ICE is conducting raids in stillwater should i go slash all of their tires— presley (@innerpres) September 4, 2019
Beto on ICE raids: “We sent 600 agents, helicopters, etc., and for what? For f*ck’s sake!” pic.twitter.com/XBLw62nXUP— Megan Bird (@meganfbird) August 28, 2019
As #ICERaids continue, Know Your Rights:— Lawyers' Committee ☎️866-OUR-VOTE (@LawyersComm) August 31, 2019
DO NOT:
-open your door to ICE
-sign anything
-lie to an ICE agent
DO:
-ask to see a warrant *signed by a judge*
-insist on your right to remain silent
-have someone document or record the interaction
-ask for a lawyer pic.twitter.com/rAOLvtLndG
ICE is requesting even more money to ramp up raids and detention, and today is the deadline.— ACLU (@ACLU) August 26, 2019
📲 Call Congress now and tell them not to approve ICE’s funding hike. https://t.co/CKoS8oEu6k
With all these shootings and ICE raids going on pic.twitter.com/uOpX0OuxJy— Athena (@athenahernandez) September 5, 2019
Making all the world's war criminals feel soft and fuzzy, knowing they've got a friend in them. But if by their logic these inhuman war criminals aren't good enough for ICE to throw out, who is? How can the left associate itself with sanctuary and the wholesale demonization of ICE with these kinds of illegals taking sanctuary? They've got some sick people they're protecting with their policy and it's got to stop.
