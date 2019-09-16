Another spurious Kavanaugh smear proves the depravity of the left

Each time we think the left can stoop no lower into the gutter of the politics of personal destruction, they prove us wrong and descend further into yet another of Dante's circles of hell. And who is right there leading the charge? The New York Times, perhaps the most despicable news outlet on the planet, and long ago re-formulated into an arm of the DNC intent upon foisting their particular agenda upon the masses. Keep in mind that they have nothing but contempt for said masses whom they believe to be dumber than rocks and so easily led down the destructive path of socialism. So how stupid do they think we are with their latest story, a smear on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh? How stupid could we be, really, that we would fall for another fabricated allegation of sexual impropriety by a man they already put through the wringer? This time, they've thrown out to us an allegation that even the supposed "victim" does not recall.

There are not words that adequately express the noxious corruption of these craven people: Kavanaugh's original accuser, during his confirmation hearings, was Christine Blasey-Ford. Her accusations and the subsequent circus of hearings during which three of those people running for the presidency and every other Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee behaved like fourth-grade bullies, were a disgrace of monumental proportions.

The whole thing was entirely false from the outset, conceived and mounted by a sleazy group of leftist activists to prevent a decent man from being confirmed, not because he did anything wrong, but because, as it later came out, they feared the undoing of Roe v. Wade.

They did it earlier to nominee Robert Bork and won; they lost when they did it to Clarence Thomas, to this day a national treasure on the SCOTUS as was Antonin Scalia. The same bunch of retrogrades has again attempted to see Justice Kavanaugh impeached and destroyed in the face of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's imminent retirement and the coming appointment of a new Justice by President Trump.

These scoundrels are well and truly a menace to society, not just the United States but to Western civilization at large. They want to see it shattered so they can rebuild it in their authoritarian vision that brings to mind the socialist and genocidal demise of Venezuela, not to mention Nazi Germany, Lenin's and Stalin's Soviet Union and Mao's China. Does anyone think the rich elites of Venezuela give a damn about the Venezuelan people who are literally starving? No, they do not. The folks at the NYT and their acolytes in the media and politics who so loathe those of us deemed deplorable are all on board to shut us up, no matter what it takes. Smear a good man again and again without a shred of evidence? Works for them. They have no scruples. None. If they win the day, we will all be starving in the streets and eating our pets, too. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden and the rest of this shabby group of wannabes know that if they gain the power to control how the rest of us live, they will be sitting pretty without a care in the world.

Naturally Harris, Warren, Beto O'Rourke, and Julian Castro were johnny-on-the spot to again call for Kavanaugh's impeachment within minutes of the NYT's repellant implication. Apparently, not one of them grasps the constitutional constraints of "innocent until proven guilty." There is not a person of honor among them. No, the people in their way are always guilty by allegation, no evidence, no trial needed. Their plan is ruination by rumor and innuendo. These Alinskyites who are attempting to take us all down according to the Cloward-Piven formula need to be stopped. They are not only un-American, they are criminally unprincipled.

Hopefully, no sentient American will fall for this new scheme to ravage Justice Kavanaugh. This gambit proves without a doubt that the NYT is an anti-American agent of misery and shame. If only every voter would read Mark Levin's Unfreedom of the Press! Long may Justice Kavanaugh serve on the Supreme Court. May those collaborating to yet again bring him down be brought low, be seen for the reprehensible villains they are. The NYT should by now be extinct for its decades of traitorous attempts to undermine our democratic republic in favor of a tyranny of the elitist, authoritarian left. President Trump is exactly right when he calls them the enemy of the people.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter from public domain sources