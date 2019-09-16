Omar doubles down, still trying to tell the 9/11 victims who criticized her that she was right all along

Rep. Ilhan Omar would like 9/11 victims to know that she's a double victim of 9/11, not a single one, and therefore a bigger victim than they are.

Hence, her determination to talk over their criticisms of her and have the last word.

Speaking on one of the Sunday talk shows, Omar snapped back at a dig at her from one of the survivors of 9/11, who decried her flippant trivialization of the monster attack by Muslim fanatics with what she claimed to be civil rights issues.

According to The Hill, she started out piously enough:

“9/11 was an attack on all Americans. It was an attack on all of us, and I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the families of the victims of 9/11 must feel,” Omar said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

But then she tried to equate a claimed loss of civil rights with the Muslim-led mass murder from hijacked aircraft under the collapse of thousands of tons of rubble.

“It’s important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting the aftermath of 9/11, [when] many Americans found themselves now having their civil rights stripped from them, and so what I was speaking to was that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me as suspect,” she added.

Even if the loss of civil rights were real, which it was not, I don't see her missing any civil rights as she stands from her soapbox in Congress, otherwise making broad-daylight anti-Semitic remarks. Omar isn't even being shamed for such things, let alone jailed. Nor was she ever jailed or detained, or inconvenienced in the aftermath of 9/11, let alone asked for some extra ID.

What the heck was she talking about? She was lying to make herself the victim, an old game of hers.

Worse still, she goes on to tell us what's 'important.' Not that nearly 3,000 people died based on a terrifying aircraft hijacking attack, but that we might be 'forgetting' that Muslims had their civil rights 'stripped.' As if being murdered could be compared to being inconvenienced. A few known terrorists sympathizers were rounded up by the cops, which was a reasonable response actually, and one that most of us would like to see if it happens again, but last I checked, Omar wasn't one of them.

And even if she were telling the truth about supposed civil rights violations, how could that be compared in importance to high casualty mass murder under terrifying and traumatic conditions?

Then she goes on to claim that she was suffering doubly, quite unlike those benighted victims who only suffered merely once, while she suffered twice. See, she's the real victim here because she's outsuffered them on quantity. Or so she claims, I have my doubts she felt bad at all on 9/11 given her flip claim that 'some people did something,' but the big thing was that civil rights were an issue. Some people did something could have been anything, like, oh, whittling a stick, going to the bathrooom ... or pulling a knife to hijack a string of vast passenger aircrafts to turn them into weapons of mass destruction, it's all the same, see.

If Omar was trying to extricate herself from the disgust of ordinary Americans through this press conference, she's failed miserably. She just went to show that she's the callous me-first victim-monger as well as indifferent jerk that everyone thinks she is.

Image credit: POMED, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0