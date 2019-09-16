Another global warming prediction of doom goes bust, looks ridiculous

Rather than reconsider their outlandish deadlines for doom in the wake of predictions of catastrophe failing to show up – remember the infamous “End of Snow” headline (below), Global warming doomsters amp up the level of devastation they forecast and shorten the time horizon. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives us 12 years before the world will end now, at which point she will be 41 years old.

New York Times, Feb. 7, 2014

Seven years ago, an Australian professor and global warming enthusiast offered an 8 year schedule for doom, only to have it exposed as ridiculous. Andrew Bolt of the Herald-Sun in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia offers the prediction and its exposure as poppycock:

2012: Griffith [University] associate professor Catherine Pickering says snow is rapidly disappearing because of global warming and by 2020 Australia may not have any left. "We've predicted by 2020 to lose something like 60 per cent of the snow cover of the Australian Alps," Professor Pickering, from the Griffith School of Environment, said. "Unfortunately because our current emissions and our current rises in temperatures are at the high end of the predictions, it's definitely coming to us sooner and faster." 2019: A low-pressure system will bring snow during Friday through Saturday, mostly above 1400m, but possibly reaching 1200m, followed by another cold surge and more snow during Sunday into Monday. All up we can expect 20-40cm across all resorts... This season has already passed expectations... The latest reading from Spencer’s Creek a week ago was up at 228.8cm, which puts us well above average. But looking lower down at Deep Creek (1620m) and Three Mile Dam (1460m), snow depths are fairly average. [Emphases in the original]

Hat tip: John McMahon