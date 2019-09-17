Activist groups can’t give up on Kavanaugh

Content warning: this email contains references to sexual assault. Indivisibles,

Hey, it's Meagan. The team asked me to write something about Kavanaugh after I tweeted this because frankly -- I'm pissed. Over the weekend, new reporting corroborated some of the worst sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh -- allegations that the FBI chose not to investigate before he was hustled through the U.S. Senate in one of the most corrupt, demeaning, and infuriating confirmation processes in history. The whole thing was abhorrent and completely unacceptable -- and still is. As we process this emerging news, one thing remains clear: Brett Kavanaugh is unfit to serve on the Supreme Court. Full stop. Though Kavanaugh was confirmed last October, there is a process for impeachment of Supreme Court justices -- and this new evidence is a moment to show that we believe survivors and we’re all-in to build a better Supreme Court. It’s not too late to take action against Kavanaugh. Here’s a few things you can do to channel your rage: here. Demand that your members of Congress publicly call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment . You can use our click-to-call tool and call script

Check our events map to see if any of your elected officials are hosting town halls soon; if they are, show up and demand that they call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. to see if any of your elected officials are hosting town halls soon; if they are, show up and demand that they call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

write a letter to the editor of your local newspaper about why this fight matters. Take control of the public narrative and

Tweet at your members of Congress (MoCs) and post on their Facebook pages urging them to publicly support impeaching Kavanaugh. If your social media feed is anything like mine, the last few days have been an outpouring of grief and anger. I’ve had moments when I’ve wanted to cover my ears and shut it all out. I hope that if you need it, you’ll take a minute for yourself, and then join us again in the fight. - Meagan

Director of Democracy Policy

Indivisible Project