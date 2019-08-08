Trump Still Winning? You bet

While most of the rest of the popular pundits are still whining about Mr. Trump winning in 2016, Charles Hurt, opinion editor for The Washington Times, is continuing to celebrate Trump's victory with Still Winning: Why America Went All In on Donald Trump — and Why We Must Do It Again (Center Street, 2019). Mr. Hurt, immediately upon hearing Mr. Trump's announcement to run for president, was likely the first columnist to publicly back the Trump candidacy with his June 16, 2015 Washington Times endorsement of The Donald on the day Mr. Trump announced his presidential bid. With his endorsement commentary, Mr. Hurt immediately captured the personal attention of candidate Trump. Such attention gained him direct access to the authentic mover and shaker himself, from his tumultuous primaries to his present-day confrontations.

As Mr. Hurt notes, in the 2016 election, there was a thirst for "[s]omething new. Above all, something authentic." Mr. Hurt goes on: "So, from the very first lines of his announcement speech that day at the foot of his glass escalator, Mr. Trump proved to be impolitic. Unpolished. Dripping with authenticity[.]" "He is simplistic in his approach, uncalculated in his remarks, and clear and forceful in what he's offering." In nine chapters and an appendix that includes Mr. Hurt's Washington Times unabashed endorsement of Mr. Trump, Still Winning captures the whole current political segment of Mr. Trump's life. Chapters like "Fighting the Lexicon of Lunacy," "The Least Racist Person in America," and "The State of Trump's Union" provide the behind-the-scenes insight and personal understanding that give the president the refreshing break he could use. But Mr. Trump may not need a break. The president may very well be energized by the tremendous unhinged pressure from the Left. After all, Mr. Hurt observes that "[t]o the very end, President Trump seems unafraid to tackle any topic or issue. Unlike the vast majority of politicians, he is not governed by the slightest hint of political correctness." "Part of Trump's political genius is his ability to scare the hell out of everyone in the room. He says things that are plainly true — but things nobody in a position of authority is willing to say. He lists objectives everyone agrees should be the goal — yet nobody says them because no one believes they can actually be achieved or those in power pay lip service to them with no intention of doing anything about them." On socialism, Mr. Hurt aptly notes that Americans are still behind Mr. Trump because Americans "know that socialism is an assault on everyday freedoms, that it quashes religion and ultimately kills people — around 100 million over the past one hundred years." Mr. Hurt doesn't pull any punches when it comes to dissecting prominent politicians of the past and present, the extreme bias of political reporting, and the blatant racism and hostility of the staid Federal City political class. Still Winning is a book from a Washington insider, an insider who is a conservative, so he sees Washington politics from a radically different perspective. To say this is an important book would be an understatement. For conservatives (and all true liberals) who want to have a much better understanding of the most powerful person on the planet, Still Winning is a must-read. Anthony J. Sadar is a certified consulting meteorologist and author of In Global Warming We Trust: Too Big to Fail (Stairway Press, 2016).