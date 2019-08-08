'The Hunt': A most dangerous game the Democrats are playing

American author Richard Connell wrote a short story in 1924 titled "A Most Dangerous Game." It is about a lifelong hunter of big game who has grown bored by the ease with which he can kill animals. He decides that only hunting man, an animal capable of reason, will excite him. "Instinct is no match for reason," he says. He lives on a remote island where ships often crash and the shipwrecked sailors provide his prey or he forces ships to crash by fooling them, leading them into a rocky shoal with lights that suggest safety. When an expert hunter himself, Rainsford, accidently falls off a yacht and swims to the island for safety, he is at first welcomed but he inevitably becomes the prey. The story is ghoulish, yet another about man's inhumanity to man. The host and hunter of the island, General Zaroff, believes himself superior to most other men and so has no qualms about his particular game of sport. As he explains his operation to the newly rescued guest who is justifiably horrified, Zaroff says to him, "I refuse to believe that so modern and civilized a young man as you seem to be harbors romantic ideas about the value of human life." Which has a familiar ring: Now that they officially support infanticide, we know for sure that our left does not value human life. Today we learned that Universal Studios in May of 2018 greenlighted a film called The Hunt. It is about "deplorables," Trump supporters, who are apparently drugged and kidnapped only to be stalked for sport by elite liberals. Lovely. Cookie-cutter versions of these same people, in the foulest of words, accuse President Trump of "extreme rhetoric" 24/7 on CNN and MSNBC, but, most likely, they love the idea of this film. Promote violence against conservatives? That's their game and they are proud of it. They feel as justified calling for the murder of Trump supporters as Gen. Zaroff does, hunting men for sport. This is how far off the reservation of civilized normalcy the left is today.

When the horrific events in El Paso and Dayton occurred, many of them did not wait five minutes before blaming Trump. At the same time, protestors were gathering at Sen. Mitch McConnell's home, shrieking all manner of hopes for his demise. As many have rightly observed, our left is all about projection. They accuse conservatives of being guilty of everything they actually think and do. They encourage violence. They lie to sell a program like Obamacare, for example. It is they who are the racists, who see skin color and sexual orientation as the most important aspects of an individual but then it is not really individuals that matter, only discrete victim groups. We now must suffer the laments of Hollywood celebrities who are disgusted by their own whiteness and the privilege they now are convinced it provided. Rosanna Arquette feels so guilty. This nonsense is exactly what the left has been promoting for ages, identity politics above all. That a major film studio would set such a project in motion is all the proof anyone needs to know how far gone the Hollywood left is; they inhabit a very distinct, very impermeable bubble. Like our leftist media, they actually think people outside of their industry care what they think. We do not. And now they are so comfortable in their fascist, intolerant, America-hating skin that they've spent millions on a movie about hunting Republicans for sport. This should be the final nail in their coffin. Not to be outdone by Hollywood moonbats, many members of Congress are on the same bandwagon. Joaquin Castro thought it would be clever to publish the names of Trump donors in his neck of the woods. Clearly he was hoping people would show up at their homes and torment them. He even published the names of their employers, no doubt hoping they would lose their jobs. It is difficult to find words to describe how incredibly stupid this kind of dangerous ploy is in today's America. Rashida Tlaib's profane and vicious outbursts are as ill-considered as those of the terminally dumb Beto O'Rourke. How either of these two people ever made it into the House is a sad commentary on the intelligence of voters in their districts. The same goes, of course, for Ilhan Omar, the fraudster, liar and incestuous bigamist in the House. These three would be the first to sign up for a game to hunt conservatives for fun. The prescient Richard Connell understood in 1924 (as did the ancient Greeks) the abject amorality that can and often does accompany the sense of superiority we see in some, which today includes the American left, the media, and the film industry. That no one at Universal thought twice about pouring millions of dollars into such an obscene project is stunning. That any actors agreed to be part of it is even more depressing. Nearly all the Democrats who could find an open mic after the El Paso and Dayton disasters did so to blame the president, demonstrating how low they are prepared to go to demean and defeat the man who has accomplished so much for the country in just three years. They could not accept his election and they cannot abide his success in the job. They are willing to do anything to destroy him, even if their souls melt like the Wicked Witch in the process. Bill Maher is long gone; he is hoping for a recession to get rid of Trump without regard for the damage that would be done to millions of Americans. The Democrats are willing to see the country overrun by illegal migrants rather than allow Trump a win in his promised agenda. At the end of Connell's story, the guest survives the vicious game. Rainsford kills Zaroff in his bed and enjoys a good night's sleep in the general's bed. The implication is that he will succumb to playing the same game with the lives of other humans that he, too, will come to see as dispensable. That is what the left does today, play games with the lives of others without a shred of compunction or guilt. They care not one bit for the country we love or our Constitution. They see themselves as qualified and deserving to tell the rest of us how to live. Connell's General Zaroff says to his guest in the story, "The world is made up of two classes - the hunters and the huntees. Luckily you and I are the hunters." The American left sees itself as the hunters and assumes it will win this struggle against Trump. They must go down in metaphorical flames of defeat or the country will be lost.