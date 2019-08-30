The DNC passes resolution praising secular humanists, the religiously unaffiliated

The Democratic National Committee recently passed a resolution extolling the values and virtues of "religiously unaffiliated" Americans, noting that they constitute the "largest religious group within the Democratic Party." Ironically, most of those in the "largest religious group" in the Democratic Party are utterly irreligious except for their belief in big government — and their own infallibility. The resolution praising the ungodly was passed unanimously at the DNC's August 24 meeting, appropriately held in San Francisco, California. This elated the Secular Coalition of America, an organization that lobbies for public policy benefiting agnostics, atheists, and humanists. The SCA touted the DNC's action as the first time a major party "embraced American nonbelievers."

It is easy to believe that the Democratic Party is now formally wooing nonbelievers, embracing non-embracers. In 2012, Democratic National Convention attendees actually booed the mention of "God." At their 2016 Convention, a preacher was heckled while giving the opening prayer. And, earlier this year, Democrats reintroduced the "Equality Act," which if passed will effectively repeal the First Amendment to the Constitution, destroy the concept of religious liberty, and force the devout to ignore their consciences. (The freshly radicalized Taylor Swift, on tour promoting her new album "Lover," recently opened a concert by performing "You Need to Calm Down," an LGBTQ anthem she co-wrote mocking Christians as uneducated, unsophisticated, homophobic rubes. Large gold letters on the stage spelled out "Equality Act.") The DNC's resolution unironically states, "Religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party's values" and notes the need to advocate for "rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values." Satanists almost universally share humanistic values and almost universally vote for Democrats. When will the party officially seek the Church of Satan's endorsement? Fittingly, the "church" of Satan was established in San Francisco in 1966. The circle is unbroken! SCA's director of governmental affairs, Sarah Levin, lauded the resolution as a way "to ensure that policy is driven by science and evidence, not sectarian beliefs." Because we know that scientists are unbiased and more trustworthy than God. The Democrats are targeting nonreligious voters as part of their strategy to beat President Trump, in part because Trump appears to have the evangelical vote locked up and in part because it is who they are. Levin also said that "America was founded as a secular government," a preposterous assertion. For Levin's benefit, here is the definition of "secular": "denoting attitudes, activities, or other things that have no religious or spiritual basis. Contrasted with sacred." Final sentence of the Declaration of Independence: "We Mutually Pledge To Each Other Our Lives, Our Fortunes And Our Sacred Honor" (italics mine). John Adams: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." George Washington, "father of his country," in his Farewell Address: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports[.] ... And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion." Levin further added, of America's supposed secularism, "I am proud to see the Democratic Party take that to heart by bringing secular Americans into the fold." Note to Levin: It's not hard to bring secular Americans into the fold. All you have to do is eliminate all standards and promise them free stuff. The Freedom from Religion Foundation, on whose website an "unabashed atheist" appears by the words, "Not Afraid of Burning in Hell," released a statement saying it "is optimistic that the DNC resolution is a sign of bigger and better things to come for freethinkers and would like to see every party at every level of government adopt similar resolutions." Bigger and better things to come for freethinkers? Doubtful. For free-lovers, freebasers, and freeloaders? Maybe.