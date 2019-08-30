How do you solve a problem like James Comey?

To begin solving the problem of former FBI director James Comey, who's been blasted by the Department of Justice in its Inspector General Report, start by never again hiring people who value themselves so loftily over the people they are charged with representing. In other words, never hire someone like him, who absolutely believed he was smarter than, better than, and more important than the people whose laws his agency was tasked with enforcing. Enforcing the law was never on Comey's agenda, not at all. He was all about the power he had amassed as director of the FBI. What was in his head? How cool am I? he must have thought. I can do whatever I want, to whomever I want, for whatever reasons I want. I don't like Trump. I don't want him to discover all of the machinations we employed to protect his rival, Hillary Clinton. He must be destroyed. Here is how we will do it. Then he and his pals in the FBI, at DOJ, CIA, and whomever else he could bring onboard crafted a scheme to frame candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump, then President Trump, for being in cahoots with the Russians. These people give new meaning to the word "hauteur." They are our self-appointed members of Orwell's fictional Inner Party. They think it's real! But that's not quite enough.

The I.G. Report on Comey released on Thursday is a damning document. Much of what it reveals is not new, but the details within are shocking. What is absolutely clear is that Comey and his partners in crime calculated an elaborate plan to take Trump down. They plotted and schemed, set their game in motion, supremely confident in their expertise at ruining people. That is what they do; they thought they had it down cold. Oops! They thought they were the masters of the universe. Oops! Turns out they are not. They are nothing but pompous screw-ups who believed the hype of their type in comic books and action movies. They're just sad wannabe heroes in their dreams of fame and fortune. Oh, they all get rich, one way or another, but fame? Honor? Not so much. Men like Comey and his co-conspirators' plan to overthrow a duly elected president are a blight upon this nation. They are the kind of men the Founders knew would always be part of the landscape and that the Constitution was meant to protect against. It did, until this squad of villains crawled out from under their respective rocks. Comey and Brennan, Clapper, Rosenstein, Yates, Strzok, et al. all seem to share a psychiatric condition of grandiose delusions. Grandiose delusions (GD), delusions of grandeur, expansive delusions are a subtype of delusion that occur in patients suffering from a wide range of psychiatric diseases, including two-thirds of patients in manic state of bipolar disorder, half of those with schizophrenia, patients with the grandiose subtype of delusional disorder, and a substantial portion of those with substance abuse disorders. GDs are characterized by fantastical beliefs that one is famous, omnipotent, wealthy, or otherwise very powerful. How is that for a right-on description of this bunch of scoundrels? Too bad for them that they picked as their target a man far better and smarter than the lot of them. There is not one of them fit to kiss Trump's...shoes. They are small men, each and every one of them, perhaps not in stature (Comey is tall), but small in mind and in spirit. People like Comey are the scourge of any nation, but particularly of the U.S., a country explicitly founded on the Judeo-Christian values that men like Comey flout with abandon. Understandably, millions of Americans are outraged that Comey will not be prosecuted for his long list of crimes. Any ordinary citizen who had operated as he did would have been punished long ago. (Comey has a long list of egregious crimes against the Constitution and unfortunate individuals for which he escaped punishment.) Is he really going to get away with his treasonous scheme without justice? He might. Hillary Clinton has gotten away with a panoply of crimes for the last forty years. But then there are a couple of new sheriffs in town. Can they, will they buck the spoils system that has so long prevailed within the political establishment? Who knows? Those of us who for three years have been praying for justice have been disappointed, over and over again. This I.G. report on Comey's malfeasance is beyond incriminating, but the DOJ has declined to prosecute. Hmmm. Some of those allegedly in the know suggest that this is just the first shoe to drop, that the worst is yet to come, that this gang of thugs will be brought to justice for their crimes against the nation and the president. Truth or rumor? FISA abuse is more serious because it involves lying to a court and this cabal did lie to the FISA court; four times they lied about the dossier and omitted exculpatory evidence. St. Peter only denied Christ thrice! We now know that the entire Mueller investigation was a set-up, a cover-up stratagem to obscure the many breaches of the law they had committed up to and after Trump's election. But Mueller was chosen poorly; he was just a figurehead for a band of hired guns tasked with taking Trump down and out. The entire enterprise has been exposed as the most serious, most traitorous exercise in political savagery in US history. All of the participants must pay for their crimes. If they do not, the Constitution means nothing, the law means nothing, justice and fairness no longer prevail in America. May AG Barr and John Durham be the men we have been promised they are. Comey and his colluders in crime need to go to prison. That is how you solve the problem of culprits like Comey. And that is all he is, a culprit, no better than a common criminal who hoped to sidestep the law. Either way, there will be a special place in hell and the history books for this team of turncoats. Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of YouTube screen shot and public domain image.