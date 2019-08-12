Scott Adams’s Dilbert exposes the Democrats’ debate strategy

The Dilbert comic strip by Scott Adams has a way of simplifying the most complex issues. He did it again the Sunday before last. Wally the wily office slacker in the Dilbert comic strip by Scott Adams has nailed it. Scott has a way of simplifying the most complex issues and did it again in his Sunday August 4, 2019 strip where Wally demonstrated his circular debating technique to a coworker.

The outcome in the last panel is reminiscent of where Republicans seem to end up when debating a Democrat. Intended or not, Wally’s idea could easily apply to almost any current hot button political issue such as the Democrats’ resurrected gun control proposals. Simply substitute “more gun control legislation will stop mass shootings” in panel three for Wally’s claim the moon landing was a hoax. Of course, multiple examples may be needed to firmly validate his technique. Try it again by choosing several examples from the below list of current Democrat beliefs. After completing these extra tests, compare the outcome for each with the last panel and prepare to surrender. · Trump colluded with the Russians to steal the election · The Green New Deal will save us from global warming · Trump is a racist, homophobe, anti-Semite, xenophobe, white nationalist, etc. · Medicare for All benefits everyone and is affordable · Socialism should replace free market capitalism · The pending Equality Act legislation is harmless · There are more than two genders · ICE should be abolished because open borders will make America great Keep in mind however that should these topics appear in a formal scholastic debate, sound logic and factual evidence should easily defeat all the flimsy emotion charged justifications supporting them. Wally’s fictitious debate winning strategy was to some extent revealed 30 years ago in one of the most insightful management books I ever read; The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement by Eliyahu M. Goldratt. In effect, Mr. Goldratt posited that anyone who believes logic and facts can overcome emotion has never been married. Therefore, the only way to overcome emotion is with a stronger emotion. His profound observation may help explain why the left so despises Trump. Unlike virtually all other Republicans, Trump delivers the stronger emotion necessary to frustrate the left’s game that until 2016 had been so successful.