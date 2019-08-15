Say no to the All Payer Claims Database

The road to socialized medicine can have several beginnings. One of them is ObamaCare, which raised premiums on working families so much that there are now calls for government intervention into our health care through the false promises of “Medicare for All.” Another one is the concept of a medical database where your medical records are collected by the federal government for anyone to see -- aka the “All Payer Claims Database.” This would give to Washington bureaucrats and politicians access to all sorts of personal data, things that we keep private for a number of reasons. This database, which is a pet project of Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, would give the far left one of the things they have been wanting for years. Quite frankly, there is no good reason to pass this bill. I can, however, come up with multiple reasons to not want this horrible idea to ever see the light of day. Among them are:

This bill has not come up yet, but it is clear that Lamar Alexander, in true RINO fashion, intends to see that it does. A version of this bill is currently in effect in most of the northeastern USA. You know, the same area that supported Hilary Clinton, sent Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to the Senate, and Sandy O to Congress. Contact your elected representative and senator now, and tell them to say no to the All Payer Database. John Massoud is a member of the Strasburg Virginia Town Council, the former head of the Shenandoah County Tea Party, and the current Vice Chairman of the Virginia 6th Congressional District Republican Party.