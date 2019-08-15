Cuomo is the least of CNN’s problems

To be clear, I don't think it's right to approach public figures when they are dining with their families. I didn't like it when they did to Senator & Mrs. Cruz. I don't think that it was right to approach Mr. Cuomo and call him "Freddo" in front of his family.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that these latest controversies "surely complicate the overall image of CNN” amid a ratings crisis.

CNN has struggled to attract viewers during the Trump administration and recently finished July as the No. 13 network on basic cable, averaging only 797,000 primetime viewers and shedding 11 percent of its audience compared to July 2018.

CNN’s most-watched program during July was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 24 overall among cable news, behind 14 different Fox News shows and nine programs on MSNBC.