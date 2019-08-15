« Nationalism keeps us all in equilibrium. It could be worse. | Say no to the All Payer Claims Database »
August 15, 2019
Cuomo is the least of CNN’s problems
To be clear, I don't think it's right to approach public figures when they are dining with their families. I didn't like it when they did to Senator & Mrs. Cruz. I don't think that it was right to approach Mr. Cuomo and call him "Freddo" in front of his family.
Having said that, Chris Cuomo's "freddo" moment is the last of their worries over at CNN. They are not attracting viewers, as we see in this report:
DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that these latest controversies "surely complicate the overall image of CNN” amid a ratings crisis.CNN has struggled to attract viewers during the Trump administration and recently finished July as the No. 13 network on basic cable, averaging only 797,000 primetime viewers and shedding 11 percent of its audience compared to July 2018.CNN’s most-watched program during July was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 24 overall among cable news, behind 14 different Fox News shows and nine programs on MSNBC.It remains to be seen if the negative press will push CNN’s viewership further down the gutter, but McCall certainly doesn’t think it will help.
We will see but I don't think that this is going to help get out of the hole. First, CNN's prime time lineup is predictably boring. Second, Chris Cuomo's reaction to the man who approached him showed him as angry and incapable of taking what he dishes out every night.
