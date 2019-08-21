On diplomatic visits from American representatives

My brother and I do not see eye to eye on many issues. In fact, we have not spoken in years. I have occasionally glanced at his Facebook page when in need of a reminder as to why it's probably better that way. After all, if I went to visit him, or if he came to visit me, what could be gained? Haven't we said all that we have to say to one another? And as far as current or recent events, our disparate value systems and worldviews would not permit a meeting of minds. Conflict would be unavoidable.

It could be said that we are not exactly enemies. But that is probably more due to the fact that we live 1,300 miles apart than to our having been engendered by the same father. We have little else in common, but much that draws us apart. All families have some history of disagreement. But some disagreements are so deep-seated that harmony is not an option. In such cases, distance can only improve things. Why would you let a relative into your home who only meant to denigrate, defame, and ridicule you? What would there be to gain in such situations? Wouldn't a visit only provide an occasion for conflict and, perhaps, sabotage? So when Israel tells American congressional representatives that they are unwelcome, I do not take it as an affront. One needs to consider who those representatives are, and whom and what they really represent. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are congressional representatives. I'm almost sure they are nominally American. But whom and what they represent hardly pass for civilized, lawful, or rational... but perhaps could be mistaken for such, if running by on a dark night in the rain. I would let them visit Israel or any other place overseas. But then I would revoke their citizenship and ban them from returning. After all, even though they are congressional representatives, they are enemies of America. So why would Israel let into their home those who only meant to denigrate, defame, and ridicule them? What would there be to gain in such a situation?