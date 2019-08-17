Ocasio-Cortez adrift without Chakrabarti

One name you're likely not familiar with is Saikat Chakrabarti. Chakrabarti is an elite Harvard grad that spent more than eight years working both on Wall Street and at multiple startup companies in Silicon Valley. He served as the chief of staff to Ocasio-Cortez up until August 2nd, 2019 and penned the Marxist daydream known as the Green New Deal.

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a name that's highly recognizable to the general public. She's plastered on nearly every network and newspaper and serves as the Bolshevik-in-chief of the far-left “Squad.” You've unfortunately heard of her.

Initially, the Green New Deal was pitched as an environmental utopia where fossil fuels, common transportation, and even beef was eradicated. Never mind countless issues with the bill, the $92 trillion price tag over ten years, or the fact that it did not receive a single vote in the Senate. Chakrabarti confirmed to the Washington Post that the GND initially wasn't penned with a shred of environmental concern after all.

Chakrabarti stated that "it wasn't originally a climate thing at all... we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing."

So, the Green New Deal was never about climate change. Instead, it was about economic takeover and restructuring. But it seems that nobody cares, particularly the major news networks. Imagine the backlash if President Trump's "wall" promise was uncovered as merely anything apart from border security.

Since then, Chakrabarti abruptly resigned from his chief-of-staff position and is currently being investigated by the feds for possible campaign finance violations. The inquiry examines the complaint that Chakrabarti and Cortez allegedly funneled an excess of $1 million in campaign donations into two private organizations which Chakrabarti owned and operated. In 2016 and 2017, one-third of the $3.3 million the pair raised from mainly small donors was allegedly transferred to two companies whose names are highly similar to one of the PACs.

So, how is Ocasio-Cortez holding up since the departure of the author of her entire agenda? Not so well.

Less than two weeks after Chakrabarti ditched the bartender-turned-socialist to bask in his lavish Silicon Valley lifestyle, she's in shambles. A once-eloquent speaker has entirely lost the ability to explain her flagship proposal, so she's going all-in on the climate aspect of the Green New Deal. Without Chakrabarti’s brains, Cortez is embarrassingly doubling down on the sham of a bill that has now been debunked by Chakrabarti himself.

Recently, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to claim that coal miners are allegedly now on board with her proposed Green New Deal. You know, because they're fed up with "policies":

"For decades, policies have prioritized coal corporations over coal workers. No more. The best way to uplift coal communities is to center them in a #GreenNewDeal -- by fully funding their pensions & investing in a #JustTransition."

The tweet included a link to an article published by the Guardian headlined "'Coal is over': the miners rooting for the Green New Deal."

Residents in Ocasio-Cortez's district can sleep peacefully knowing she's spending her time attempting to convince Americans that coal miners like windmills and solar panels. When she's not busy with that, you can catch her back on Twitter arguing with Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy over who he's allowed to permit his employees to direct message.

Without Chakrabarti, the freshman congresswoman doesn't seem to have much sense of direction. From the constant ambiguity of her flagship $92 trillion fantasy bill to her inability to define "democratic socialism," Sandy O continues to erode at her own credibility.

Bobby Harr

Owner/EIC - The Daily Noble

Greater Pittsburgh Area

Twitter: @TheDailyNoble