Beth Van Duyne: A champion of freedom fights for a spot in Congress

I have known Beth throughout her incredible career in the City of Irving, and I am excited that she has decided to announce her candidacy. A person of her outstanding principles is urgently needed in Washington, even though she will be missed here at home.

Former popular Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne has left her post at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development's office in Fort Worth. She announced on social media on August 5 that she plans to run for the United States Congress District 24, which covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton Counties.

Beth started her public service ten years ago, when she worked tirelessly to build a children's park. Next, she ran for City Council, and later, she served with distinction as mayor of Irving. When the call came from President Trump's administration, she, characteristically, offered her much valued services.

Now Texas and the nation need her in Washington, and once again, she is willingly answering the call for service in the United States Congress, where she can be a resonant voice for principled conservatism that has made this country the standard-bearer for democracy and freedom.

Today, we are desperately in need of solid leadership, demonstrating courage, taking responsibility for advancing the policy through Congress, and understanding the political environment and the impact of decision-making on diverse groups. Beth possesses one inherent quality that is fundamental to leadership: courage.

America is a nation and an ideal, birthed by a group of visionaries who gave it the Constitution to nurture it and protect it. What makes America America the Beautiful, more than just a blessed land, is our legacy, the Constitution. Sadly, the Constitution also makes for America the Vulnerable by enshrining freedom that enables the malevolent to subvert and destroy America from within.

Beth Van Duyne is an avid supporter of the United States Constitution. In fact, during her tenure as a mayor, she proved that America has only one law, and that is our Constitution. On her Facebook page, the mayor wrote:

Sharia Law Court was NOT approved or enacted by the City of Irving. Recently, there have been rumors suggesting that the City of Irving has somehow condoned, approved or enacted the implementation of a Sharia Law Court in our City. Let me be clear, neither the City of Irving, our elected officials or city staff have anything to do with the decision of the mosque that has been identified as starting a Sharia Court.

Freedom, in all its forms, is our greatest legacy, which this nation has bravely fought many wars on many fronts to preserve against the unceasing assaults of totalitarianism of all stripes.

I applaud Van Duyne, offering her my full support in sending her to the United States Congress. I am certain that the wise, patriotic Texans of District 24 will rise and stand behind her.

Although we will miss her here at home, we feel that Van Duyne's service in Congress fully justifies her absence from the community. America and our party are at a turning point. The reign of the rigid old Republican establishment is coming to an end by a new generation of principled conservatives. Beth Van Duyne represents this class of Republicans, destined to restore the party that stands for the best hopes of all Americans.