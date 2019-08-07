Meanwhile, back in the Democrat-controlled shoot-'em-up cities...

Across the U.S. over the same weekend , especially in the major cities mostly controlled by Democrats, the reliable drip, drip, drip of individual shootings and killings, mostly by black young men against other young blacks, continued without much notice or comment.

Understandably, most of the media and political attention has been focused on the two instances of mass shootings several hours apart with over 30 slaughtered and many more wounded over the past weekend. Dependably — but regrettably — Democrats and other assorted liberals, lefties, and their numerous parasitic hangers on quickly exploited the tragedy for their own self interest, blaming Donald J. Trump (R) as a...yes...racist who inspired these incidents.

Perennially Democrat-controlled Chicago, which now has a politically correct, intersectionallly approved black, female, lesbian mayor, received some attention for its numerous weekend shootings, but only because its two minor mass shootings plus others, which killed 7 and wounded 46, forced a neighborhood hospital to go on bypass because it couldn't handle all the emergencies. Incidentally, several of the shootings were within a few miles of former President Barack Obama (D)'s mansion and a park that is being considered for the controversial monument honoring his presidency.

Baltimore tragically endured its hope-against-hope ironic Ceasefire Weekend, and the opening of another city Safe Streets site that wasn't with over seven shootings and its 200th homicide of the year. The city, which also has had several black mayors of both sexes (yeah, I know!) has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago and Honduras. Baltimore residents might consider moving into the holding camps for illegal aliens in Texas, which are cleaner and safer than Rep Elijah Cummings's (D-Md.) home district, contrary to his publicly expressed complaints against Trump.

Shootings in Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and other Democratic strongholds continued but passed basically uncommented on, as it wasn't really news. Only the names changed, not the daily/weekly type of incident.

Exploding another narrative favored by the gun control crowd and given prominence again after these two heavily covered incidents, most of the guns involved in murders and other crimes are illegally owned, illegally modified, or not registered to the shooter. Therefore, the proposed gun control laws wouldn't affect most of these shootings.

Most gun-related crimes are carried out using illegally owned firearms. Legally owned firearms are used for lawful purposes much more often than they are used to commit crimes.

Oh.

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Labor Statistics, not only are crimes and shootings actually decreasing, but:

Fewer than 1 in 50 (less than 2%) of all prisoners had obtained a firearm from a retail source and possessed, carried, or used it during the offense for which they were imprisoned. An estimated 287,400 prisoners had possessed a firearm during their offense. Among these, more than half (56%) had either stolen it (6%), found it at the scene of the crime (7%), or obtained it off the street or from the underground market (43%). Most of the remainder (25%) had obtained it from a family member or friend, or as a gift. Seven percent had purchased it under their own name from a licensed firearm dealer.

Oh. But these numbers come from the U.S. government, and Donald Trump is president, so they will be ignored as they don't fit the lefty preordained gun control, anti-Trump agenda. They will be brushed aside for false, feel-good, simplistic solutions.

So unless the realists fight back, and fight back hard, our rights will be restricted while the shootings continue.