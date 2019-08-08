Just what gets you the ‘white nationalist’/’white supremacist’ label?

Now that the charge of “racism” has been overused to the point where it has lost its sting (a shame, given that genuine racism is a problem), two alternate terms suddenly have replaced it as an all-purpose smear. But nobody has actually defined what they mean. An old friend who is “not a Trump sycophant or apologist… far from it” writes and wonders if he would be called the ugly labels “white nationalist” or “white supremacist” based on these characteristics:

1. I'm white, and male. 2. I fly the American flag every day. 3. I still think the USA is a great place (most of it, anyway). 4. The American story (history) is one to celebrate, not denigrate. 5. Political correctness and group victimhood are societal cancers. 6. The diversity mania is a false idol. Although the point is made sarcastically, I suspect that there are many people on the Left that would categorize anyone like my friend as a “white nationalist” or “white supremacist.”