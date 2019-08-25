Jeffrey Epstein: Another Clinton-related 'suicide'

A Fox News medical correspondent believes the latest autopsy reports on Jeffrey Epstein "increase the chances" that his death was "a murder rather than a suicide."

For now, Jeffrey Epstein's death is officially a suicide, but something still smells fishy, as Dr. Marc Siegel noted on Fox News recently. Based on the evidence and autopsy, he doesn't rule out foul play. It could be a suicide that was allowed to happen or even encouraged, what with guards falling asleep, guard logs being falsified, cellmates being removed. As BizPacReview report s:

Dr. Marc Siegel, in an interview with Fox Business Network, discussed the developing reports on the death of the 66-year-old billionaire and convicted sex offender who died by apparent suicide last week at the federal prison in New York where he was being held without bond while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. ...

"In his case, the autopsy is now revealing that multiple bones were broken in his neck including the hyoid," Siegel said Thursday.

"The hyoid bone might break in strangulation about one-third to one-half of the time. In suicide, hanging, it might break 6–10 percent of the time, depending on which study you look at[.] ... Much less percentage," he explained. ...

"Something in this situation really smells," Siegel replied, noting that the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein was being held, has not had a suicide in decades. He noted that while suicide is a problem in jails around the nation "especially among sexual predators," it was not an issue at the Manhattan lockup.

"I don't know what happened here, but I don't like the way it's being put together," he said. "There's too many convenient excuses, there's too many people — as you say — looking the other way."

The question to ask in crimes or suspicious deaths is always who would benefit from this individual's death. It was mere coincidence, of course, that a day after a federal appeals court released formerly sealed records in a defamation suit linked to accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's "madam" revealing names and a Bill Clinton party on Epstein's sexual fantasy island, Jeffrey Epstein, on suicide watch after a previous attempt, is found dead of an apparent "suicide" in a secure facility that once safely housed Mexico drug lord "El Chapo" Guzmán.

As BizPacReview reported:

On Friday, a federal appeals court released what has been described as the "first batch of thousands of pages of sealed records" linked to a defamation suit filed against convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's "madam," Ghislaine Maxwell. Contained within the nearly 2,000 pages of documents are allegations from Epstein's alleged "sex slave," Virginia Roberts Giuffre, regarding the powerful men whom she'd been forced to have sex with, along with the powerful men whom she'd sometimes seen in Epstein's presence. ... One set of pages specifically contain a deposition from Giuffre. Within the deposition, she describes being flown "to the Caribbean" when she was 17 and then tagging along as Maxwell took "a huge black helicopter" to pick up Clinton. "Epstein did invite two young brunettes to a dinner which he gave on his Caribbean island for Mr. Clinton shortly after he left office," it reads. "I'd have been about 17 at the time. I flew to the Caribbean with Jeffrey and then Ghislaine Maxwell went to pick up Bill in a huge black helicopter that Jeffrey had bought her."

Bill Clinton had a habit of ditching his Secret Service protection when flying with child predator Epstein on the latter's "Lolita Express":

Fox News reported Friday that records show Mr. Clinton declined Secret Service protection on at least five flights. The network's investigation reveals Mr. Clinton flew on the Boeing 727 "Lolita Express" 26 times, more than doubling the previously reported 11 trips. "Bill Clinton ... associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile. Why would a former president associate with a man like that?" said Conchita Sarnoff of the Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking, Fox reported. Ms. Conchita also authored a book on Mr. Epstein titled "TrafficKing." Mr. Epstein was arrested in 2005 and signed a plea agreement in 2007 with the U.S. Attorney's Office, accepting a single charge of soliciting prostitution. He agreed to a 30-month sentence, registered as a "Tier 1" sex offender with the U.S. Virgin Islands and paid dozens of young girls under a federal statute providing for compensation to victims of child sexual abuse. A Clinton spokesperson did not return the network's emails requesting comment. Martin Weinberg, Mr. Epstein's attorney, declined multiple inquiries into the flights.

It is not known how many times Bill Clinton had his seat and tray table in the upright and locked position when flying with Jeffrey Epstein or whether their conversations revolved around golf and grandchildren. It is not known why Clinton flew so many times with a child sex predator. Given Bill Clinton's track record and Epstein's expertise on procurement, one doubts that it was to solicit donations to the Clinton Foundation.

Gilligan's island this was not, and on these flights, there was more amenities available than a beverage cart and a bag of peanuts, as the Daily Caller notes:

On one trip Clinton also traveled with actor Kevin Spacey, who is now accused of hav[ing] sex [sic] with an underage boy. Clinton traveled aboard the "Lolita Express" with a soft core porn actress and traveled on 11 flights with Epstein's assistant Sarah Kellen, who allegedly procured underage girls for men, according to Gawker. Gawker reported Kellam was "accused in court filings of acting as pimps for him (Epstein), recruiting and grooming young girls into their network of child sex workers, and frequently participating in sex acts with them."

It is amazing that every time the Clintons face incarceration, someone who has incriminating evidence dies. Before there was the Hillary email scandal, there was Whitewater, there was Travelgate, and there was the hiding of records from Vince Foster's office after his apparent suicide.

William Safire described Hillary Clinton in a 1996 essay in the New York Times. Safire observed:

Again, the lying was not irrational. Investigators believe that damning records from the Rose Law Firm, wrongfully kept in Vincent Foster's White House office, were spirited out in the dead of night and hidden from the law for two years —- in Hillary's closet, in Web Hubbell's basement before his felony conviction, in the President's secretary's personal files —- before some were forced out last week. Why the White House concealment? For good reason: The records show Hillary Clinton was lying when she denied actively representing a criminal enterprise known as the Madison S.& L., and indicate she may have conspired with Web Hubbell's father-in-law to make a sham land deal that cost taxpayers $3 million.

There is a joke going around that former FBI director James Comey decided not to prosecute Hillary Clinton because he found his suicide note in her files. It doesn't seem so funny anymore.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: CBS Evening News via YouTube.