Is it me, or are Democrats just like Joe Btfsplk?

Emily Stewart at Vox asks “Is it me or is Marianne Williamson making a lot of sense?”

It’s you and your whole party of decay and rot and just plain gloomy stupid. Marianne Williamson and her spacey “We need some deep truth-telling when it comes to….” whatever subject is at hand always supplies the exact depressing phrases liberals like Stewart are looking for.

Stewart et al love to hear out loud the ugly thoughts that agitate through their own bleak psyche. Here’s Williamson feeding the fishies from the edge of a shallow pond:

“This is part of the dark underbelly of American society — the racism, the bigotry,” “…dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred”

Liberals remind me of Joe Btfsplk, a character in the old comic strip “Li'l Abner” by Al Capp. Btfsplk was a jinx who wrought disaster through his mere presence -- think Democratic policy effects upon whole cities like Baltimore, Detroit, San Francisco, and LA.

When pronouncing Btfsplk Capp used a Bronx cheer.

As with Btfsplk, a dark rain cloud hangs perpetually over the heads of liberals. Democrats live in an uncomfortably hot and humid climate of pessimistic thunderstorms. Phrases that use words such as “dark underbelly of hate and bigotry collectivized in the American psyche” salve the thin-skinned liberal need for superficial moral superiority over ordinary Americans.

Is America really just a “collectivized hatred”?

That is one ugly assertion. No one with love in her heart would damn an entire community so mercilessly in order to climb over their collective backs into a leadership position.

Thus Williamson makes sense only when compared to the angry mad-hatters on stage with her; now that is one collectivized angry mob of hate in search of potential victims. All they lack is black masks.

And Stewart just wants to pet the new kitty before the wolves that lead the Democratic Party tear Fluffy from limb to limb.

Every candidate on stage bore witness to the Democratic Party’s collective hatred for America.

And because their unreasonable hate blocks any attempt to make sense I can find but one response.

Btfsplk.