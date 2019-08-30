Iranian journalist from Zarif's team defects

Fazel said "he had published a list of 'very prominent members of the Iranian government who have dual citizenship or permanent residency of countries that the government considers an enemy of Iran, such as the US, England, and Canada.'"

He told the reporters:

"On Wednesday morning ... I was able to deceive the Zarif's team of correspondents and run away. Except for The 48 secret agents who were focused on our activities there were Iranian secret agents around the city, for example, on either side of the hotel and, near the shops around the hotel… It was very difficult to escape this security ring.

"In Sweden, due to the popular protests against Zarif's visit, the atmosphere was better. on Wednesday morning we went to have breakfast. At one point, I heard that a security officer told his colleague to take all the reporters with a van, to the lecture room where Zarif had an interview and then to the embassy, and finally take them straight to the airport.

"I had handed over my luggage, and I had only one backpack with one or two warm clothes on, I begged them to let me have a smoke. Every time I wanted to smoke they told me: What are you doing? Why you smoke many times? I ask them to let me smoke a cigarette behind the van. And they stared at me. But at the moment I reached behind the van I started running and didn't look behind me. I was scared along the way, every moment I felt like someone was behind me. They constantly ringing on my cellphone with the SIM card that the embassy had given me. I stopped for a moment and took the SIM card out of my cellphone and threw it away and continued on my way. I got a taxi and begged him to take me to the police station, where I applied for asylum. Since his escape, Fazel's wife has been dismissed from her job and his child has experienced difficulties registering for school," he said.

"It has been very difficult on my family," he added.