Fredo, you're embarrassing the human race

The president did a 30-minute presser in the sun while his chopper waited. Before long, the press was griping among themselves about the heat. The 73-year-old president, in coat and tie, stood the entire time and apparently never even broke a sweat. The much younger reporters, seated in bleachers and dressed more comfortably for the sun, are just a bunch of wimps. Meanwhile, back at CNN, Chris Cuomo says President Trump isn't aging enough in office. How much aging is the right amount, Cuomo never got around to informing us. He does say, though, that the president doesn't care enough, and because of that, he gets too much sleep.

Donald Trump is famous for his energy and robust health. He sleeps about four hours a night, so Chris must mean that the president should sleep only two or three hours a night. Or not at all. Or maybe he's supposed to stay up two days in a row before catching a few winks? Would that be okay, Chris Cuomo? Fredo's completely lost it. They need to put this fool on 30-second delay so they can catch his nuttiest comments before they make it out onto the airwaves. Aliens living on Jupiter or Mars hearing him will think mankind's I.Q. is somewhere between that of a cactus and gecko guano. The man is an embarrassment to the human race. Image: ShowTime via YouTube.