Call it Republican Derangement 'Dancing' Syndrome

I guess that those were the days when nobody cared about the politics of the fellow or girl dancing. We just appreciated their moves.

For the record, I have not watched people dance on TV since my brother, sister and I used to tune in to catch "American Bandstand" or "Soul Train."

Trump Derangment Syndrome has another version and it goes like this:

In case you missed it: former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is going to be on the next season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," which can be a good or a bad thing, depending on how seriously one takes goofy network television fare. Democrats all across the land are having yet another foot-stomping, snot-bubbling, toddler-esque meltdown, this time because a Republican guy they don't like is going to be on a television show they've never watched.

Are you kidding me? Some are even talking of a boycott! A boycott because a GOP man is going to dance with a girl on the set?

Like the left calling Trump a racist every day, talk of this "boycott" is the kind of nonsense that makes the other side look silly and stupid.

