August 28, 2019

Essential advice for college students

By Ethel C. Fenig

Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means that summer is over and the school year begins.  For many students, this means going away to college, being on one's own for the first time, maybe even cooking without Mommy's help. 

What to do?

Never fear, intrepid students: help is on the way.  Kraft Foods offers basic advice for making its mac and cheese, applicable to life in general.  First, read the directions.  And then follow them.  

Image: Mike Mozart via Flickr.

