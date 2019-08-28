Essential advice for college students

Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means that summer is over and the school year begins. For many students, this means going away to college, being on one's own for the first time, maybe even cooking without Mommy's help.

DEAR COLLEGE STUDENTS, PLEASE REMEMBER TO PUT WATER IN THE EASY MAC *BEFORE* YOU PUT IT IN THE MICROWAVE. Now enjoy the school year! ðŸ¤“

Never fear, intrepid students: help is on the way. Kraft Foods offers basic advice for making its mac and cheese, applicable to life in general. First, read the directions. And then follow them.

What to do?

Now enjoy the school year! ðŸ¤“ — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 27, 2019

Image: Mike Mozart via Flickr.