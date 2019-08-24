Enemies of America align with Democrats to defeat Trump in 2020

It is often said that politics makes for strange bedfellows. The Democrats, however, are taking that truism to unprecedented levels. Jumping on the Democrat 2020 bandwagon, but careful not to make it too noticeable, are China, Iran, and the globalists. Media propaganda notwithstanding, the Chinese are getting desperate. President Trump is choking off their oxygen supply, which is trade. The best relief China can get is by the election of pliable U.S. president who, after some kabuki theatrics, will revert to business as usual with them. China’s dream president would be Joe Biden. One can only imagine the reams of dirt they have on Slow Joe from their dealings both with him during his vice-presidency days and their shady business arrangements with his wayward son, Hunter.

The other Democratic presidential candidates are not all that bad from China's perspective, either. None have made an issue of either how compromised Biden is regarding China or what Chinese economic aggression has done to the American economy. This is a clear sign that they are soft on China -- certainly softer that Donald Trump. As for Iran, the Trump administration has put the mullahs in a world of hurt. Iran wants nothing more than to have the sanctions removed and get back to the halcyon days of Obama administration when their nuclear ambitions were coddled and their terrorist activity was, if not overlooked, then at least downplayed. To the Iranians, Trump is a bone stuck in their throat. The election of any of the Democratic candidates would be a godsend to them. They would especially like Biden in the Oval Office, since he too pines for the abandoned nuclear deal. Like the Chinese, expect the Iranians to work covertly to see that President Trump is defeated. Then there are the globalists. They would like to smother U.S. sovereignty with international organizations and multilateral treaties and would render the U.S. Constitution to being a mere historical artifact. Those internationalists have played a major role in damaging the U.S. industrial base to a degree that Hitler, Tojo, Mao, Stalin and the rest could only dream of. Their fingerprints are all over the labor arbitrage that exported U.S. jobs and factories to Third World countries while simultaneously importing massive numbers of immigrants. This diabolical process weakens both the American working class and the cultural core of the country. Paid shills for the globalist agenda dominate broadcast, cable, and print media. The titans of social media personally find American nationalism repugnant and are willing to place their foreign business interests ahead of America's. In the past three presidential election cycles, the Democratic Party was their party. It will be the same this time only more pronounced. It is no accident that Democrats dovetail in so smoothly the internal and external enemies of our republic. That party has long since been captured by leftists who despise America's founding, its history, its traditions, and the majority of its people. Hate oozes out of them. To the left, America is so flawed that she must be brought low so as to be transformed into something else. One only has to listen to the twenty or so Democrat candidates to hear that message. Come election time, no voter -- black, brown or white -- should be under any illusion as to the exact nature of the Democratic Party. Readers here know the threat the Democrats pose to our constitutional republic.