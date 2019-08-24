A few questions for applicants for admission as immigrants or refugees into the USA

Support for constitutional law should be the least we might require from anyone wanting to gain entry into our society. Or would it make any sense to import those who intended to violate our laws, having allegiance to a disparate standard of behavior?

"Do you agree to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, to abide by constitutional law, and to renounce any law or body of laws in opposition thereto?"

"Do you have more than one wife/husband?"

Some do have more than one wife. Some who have multiple wives have immigrated into America.

"Is any of your wives or husbands a minor child?"

Some have wives as young as ten, or younger. Such norms exist in the world. Having child spouses is considered perfectly normal in certain cultures.

"Do you own sexual slaves?"

Owning as many sexual slaves as a man might wish is permissible under the law of one of the world's major religions, to which belong one person in five on Earth. Americans frown on sexual slavery, although human-trafficking has become a severe problem in America.

"Do you believe that corporal punishment of your wives or husbands or slaves is acceptable?"

Again, the same religion to which we just referred authorizes beating of wives, though in moderation, of course.

"Do you support the practice of female genital mutilation?"

Female genital mutilation is practiced in many nations. It has reared its ugly head in the United States, as well. Need we be redundant with regard to which religion authorizes its use?

"Do you support the practice of honor killing in defense of family honor?"

Honor killing? It has also been committed in America in the name of that religion. Because nothing says "we are better than the rest" than murdering your daughters for dating American boys.

"Do you support any of the following practices: mutilation, rape, terrorization, persecution, immolation, crucifixion, stoning, beheading one's enemies?"

All of these practices are accepted as good and right by adherents to the aforementioned religion. Is there any way to adjust American values in order to accommodate their assessment of what is good and right?

"Do you support the overthrow of American government or other American institutions?"

We already have enough inhabitants of America who would like to do this, more than a few in the U.S. Congress.

"Do you support public or government ownership of the means of production?"

Never in the history of mankind has public ownership of the means of production, or government management of that, resulted in a prosperous society, but always in a more impoverished one — not to mention the loss of liberty that often has resulted when totalitarian regimes nationalized industries and confiscated properties.

"Do you support freedom of religion, of expression, of association, and of public assemblage to demand redress of grievances?"

Freedoms are good. More freedom is better. But freedom of religion is not license to commit any abuses.

"Do you support the summary execution of those who disagree with one's ideology or worldview?"

Yes, they do that, too. Disagreeing with or criticizing their prophet or sacred texts is grounds for murder. We already have enough murder in America.

Emma Lazarus wrote a poem, the words of which are inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty, including these phrases:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

Her invitation, heartfelt and yearning, extended a wish that the victims of the world's tyrannical abuses could find shelter in the benign shadow of liberty. But if you asked her today about whether she would admit them into America whose answers to the preceding questions reflect a disdain for American law and traditional values, Emma would say something like "Get serious."