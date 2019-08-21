Elizabeth Warren is sorry...that she was caught

After her non-apology apology to American Indians for co-opting their ancestry for her own benefit, blonde, blue-eyed, high-cheekboned person of white color Massachusetts senator LieawathaPocahontas (D), law professor and wealthy woman now using the American name Elizabeth Warren, is changing again. Arrogantly assuming that a speck of DNA and her high cheekbones would prove her outrageous claims to American Indian minority group affiliation, thus bypassing meritocracy for victimhood to get ahead, she took a genetic test to back up her claims. Her DNA tests proved that, like all humans, she had more common DNA with chimpanzees, but for some reason, she never tried to grease her way up the professional pole with that identity. And the American Indians, including the Cherokees whom she tribally, genetically, culturally appropriated, not accepting DNA as proof of tribal membership, forcefully rejected her as a relative.

The chimpanzees refused to comment about such a lying individual who shares some of their DNA. Her personal and professional gains assured no matter what, Warren is now ethnically cleansing her campaign website of her phony background. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has removed sections of her campaign website that had disputed claims about her heritage, including the results of a DNA test that showed she had scant traces of Native American ancestry. Until Sunday, Warren's website included a video of the Democrat receiving the results of the genetic test, which showed that she had between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American ancestry. Warren initially touted the results as a vindication of her claims throughout her academic career that she has Cherokee ancestry. In April 1986, Warren listed herself as "Native American" on a Texas state bar registration form. Harvard Law School, where Warren taught before entering politics, referred to Warren as the schools only Native American professor as recently as 1996. Warren also listed herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory from 1986 to 1994. Therefore, as of now, Warren is just another Democrat who will lie and scheme and do anything to get her way. No genetic test needed. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.