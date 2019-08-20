Elizabeth Warren not exactly impressing the Native Americans with her apology

The moderator at a Native American forum was shocked on Monday after Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) received very little enthusiasm about her potential election.

Warren participated in the presidential forum on Native American issues in Sioux, City, IA, where she apologized for the "harm" she caused for her past claims of Native American ancestry.

And sure enough, the apology - one of many she's made for claiming Native American ancestry for the career-useful purpose of taking up a Native American slot on the affirmative action front for more than one ivy league teaching spot - is kind of inadequate. Playing Native American, after all, is what made her, something that eventually led to her creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, her job as Senator, and now her near-frontrunning presidential candidacy. If she didn't falsely claim that Indian ancestry from the start and milk it to the max, she'd still be a house flipper in Oklahoma.

All this, of course, at the expense of real Native Americans who were entitled to those slots -- and didn't get them.

So we see responses like these:

In other words, please clap. To ask Native Americans what they really think, this:

Even if you're a lefty Native American voter, and not all are, you do have a choice of lefty Democratic candidates to choose from, quite a few. Would you really want to vote for the one who appropriated your identity at your expense for personal gain? Don't think many do.

Warren knows this is a problem, which is why she's putting on the White Man's Guilt act of shoveling money at Indian reservations as part of her platform. But that, too, is cringe-making for Native Americans, having seen this act before. Warren's same-old, same-old money-shoveling salve, promised a couple days ago, was kind of insulting, too, given that Native Americans have seen this kind of money roll in and roll out and nothing ever changes. Was she trying to throw money at them to make them go away? Kind of looked like it and they know it.

She's not going to get over this or win anyone over on the Native American front. In this regard, she's got Original Sin, particularly deadly for politically correct, culturally solicitous liberals, written all over her. Small wonder then that there are analysts out there that consider Warren Trump's weakest potential opponent. Her flop apology signals she's not about to sweep this one under the rug as she moves onward and upward.

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with image by Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0