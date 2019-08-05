El Paso shooting: latest atrocity exploited by Democrats

One of the issues which angered the gunman is illegal immigration. Democrats and fake news media will jump on this like white on rice. Despicably, they will launch a bogus narrative that the gunman is a typical Trump voter, driven to violence by Trump's racist rhetoric.

My prayers and heartfelt sympathy goes out to the victims of the El Paso Mall shooting. The gunman posted a manifesto .

Don't be fooled, folks. The deranged gunman's views are all over the ideological map. However, his environmental views are clearly the result of the progressives dominating public education and fake news media. This quote from the manifesto exposes his insane progressive environmental views.

“I just want to say I love the people of this country. But g** d***, most of y'all are just too stubborn to change your lifestyle. So the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.”

Wow, that is scary.

I doubt that you will hear this environmental wacko statement in the manifesto reported on CNN. The same way magicians use misdirection, fake news media will try to focus our attention away from the truth that the gunman was strongly influenced by left-wing environmental indoctrination.

Years ago in a public library, I was shocked to see a stack of brochures which told youths that having a baby was irresponsible and destructive to the planet. God instructed Adam and Eve, “Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth...” Progressives reject God's intention for everything; foolishly believing they know better than our creator what is best for us.

In his manifesto, the gunman used the word, “sustainable”. Because we have allowed progressives to dominate public education for decades, sustainability is sacred, “holy”, in the minds of many millennials.

Democrats and fake news media view every shooting and catastrophe through a lens of how they can exploit it to kick Trump out of the White House. How can the tragic event be used to further their anti-American, anti-Christian, and socialist/progressive agenda. American suffering and lost lives are acceptable collateral damage to achieve their goal.

No matter how much Democrats and fake news media pretend to care about the victims of the mall shooting, they relish another opportunity to get Trump. They are laser-focused on using the tragedy against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Progressives' hatred for traditional American values, patriotism, and Christianity has risen to remarkable levels since we elected President Trump. Progressives' believe no price is too high, no tactic is too low if it will remove Trump from office. Most Democrats in Congress and fake news media are void of a biblical point of reference, which makes them extremely callous, cold, calculating and dangerous. Yes, I am saying they are evil. How else can you explain 177 Democrats voting to murder babies even after they are born?

A snake asked a beaver for a ride across the river. The beaver said no because the snake would bite him. The snake vowed it would not harm the beaver. Upon reaching the other side, the snake bit the beaver. “Why did you bite me?”, asked the beaver. The snake replied, “I'm a snake.”

At least 20 innocent Americans lost their lives at the hands of an evil man in the El Paso mall shooting. It is evil and disgusting to exploit the shooting to falsely brand Trump and his voters violent racists. And yet, Democrats and fake news media are unable to stop themselves from doing so. Why? Because Democrats and fake news media are snakes.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

