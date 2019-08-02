Democrats, Republicans, and Israel in July

Is Israel the US’s trusted ally or a dependency to be kicked around? On July 28, Israel announced that it had conducted a successful test flight of its Arrow 3 anti-missile system in Alaska. Alaska! Given Israel’s small size it is difficult for it to test an anti- ballistic system in Israel. In a first for America, President Trump offered American airspace to its trusted ally, Israel.

In July, Israel reportedly bombed on two occasions within ten days Iranian military complexes in Iraq, destroying newly delivered anti- ballistic missile batteries. The Israeli Air Force used its new F-35 stealth fighter jets to hit two Iraqi bases that were used by Iranian forces for storing ballistic missiles. One attack was on July 19 and the second was on July 28 and the Arab press has reported that the attack took off from an American base in Syria. The attack was greeted with silence from the US, not US .condemnation And at the UN on July 24, the. Trump administration blocked a Security Council rebuke of Israel for destroying illegally built Palestinian structures in close proximity to the Israeli security fence.



These three actions portray the close American-Israeli relations under President Trump.



What were the Democrats doing in July? Senator Bernie Sanders was telling an interviewer that he absolutely would not hesitate to cut US military aid funds to the “racist” Israeli government. As he said, “we cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel.”



Ben Rhodes, an Obama advisor, tweeted that the Israeli government was blowing up Palestinian buildings adjoining the security barrier only because Palestinians lived in them. “Imagine having your home destroyed just because of who you are, and that being the point. “ Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted Rhodes’ statement and upped the criticism by adding: Palestinians do not deserve “ destruction of their property and indefinite military occupation of their land.” Not to be outdone, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez agreed with an interviewer that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinians, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against Israel. You Choose: which government do you want Israel to face in America? Trump or a Democrat? Photo credit: Maj Stephanie Addison