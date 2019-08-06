Democrats collectively hate everybody

That gets to the heart of the matter. That’s what all such crimes are really about -- a personalized expression of “I hate everybody.”

Demoy Howell, a former classmate of Dayton mass murderer Connor Betts said, “I think this is less of a hate crime and more of an ‘I hate everybody’ crime.”

And all of this hate emanates from Democrats because they are the party of collective hate.

Perhaps in the 1960s liberals had good intentions to change the world, but it was a pipe dream; people and societies evolve slowly. Through the succeeding five decades good liberal intentions turned first into suffocating regulation and then into blind rage against the larger society.

It is a conflict as old as time -- the free will of an individual versus what’s good for society as a collective.

The initial liberal intention of creating a colorblind and genderblind society turned into a scorching hot expression of race and gender politics. Examples abound; this man may score thirty percent less on a state-sponsored test resulting in another man being denied a job he is more qualified for. Any woman may score 10 percent less than the first man in order to deny him a job he is more qualified for.

This is a recipe for sowing discontent among those who wish to assert their individual free will.

As a natural resistance began to surface among individualists in 2016, America’s liberals doubled down and fell into the “I hate everybody” trap. Liberal collectivists expanded hate’s boundaries beyond race and gender and sexual preference.

Liberals are no longer about loving anybody; they are all about hating individualists who won’t do their collective bidding.

If you wish to curb illegal immigration, they hate you. If you won’t say a girl is a boy, they hate you. If you think that placing the debt of one generation upon the backs of a succeeding generation is immoral, they hate you.

If you voted for a President they don’t like, they hate you.

Bill Maher said last week, “So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,"

In recessions people lose their jobs, their life savings, their homes, and their families.

Who would openly root for such calamity visited upon fellow citizens merely because a high office is being temporarily filled by Donald Trump?

Liberals would. It’s a lesser example of what happens when you allow yourself to hate everybody.