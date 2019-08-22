CNN’s Chris Cuomo bizarrely criticizes Trump for not visibly aging

CNN anchor Fredo Chris Cuomo said that President Donald Trump simply may not care as much about the country as his predecessors, because he hasn’t visibly aged as much as they did. On Tuesday, August 20th, Cuomo remarked on “Cuomo Prime Time,” CNN’s top-rated show, "It's been almost three years since Trump won the presidency. He looks exactly the same." He added: "His hair is—I don't know what's going on with that. But he may do things that presidents in the past haven't done to augment their physical reality, but it could also be he doesn't care the way others have.” YouTube screen grab The CNN anchor was apparently moved to comment on the president telling reporters that “nothing” kept him up at night. That comment apparently was enough to keep Cuomo up at night, causing him to say, "The president told us a very important truth tonight,” the first time he has ever accused Trump of telling the truth.

The feisty Italian “journalist” proceeded to show a clip of former President Obama stating that “a lot of things” kept him up at night when he was president, and added, “Maybe this president could use a sleepless night or two” and “fewer hours in front of the TV and on the golf course.” Cuomo then exhibited side-by-side photos of Obama, former President George W. Bush, and former President Bill Clinton. The first was of each man before taking office and the second of each after leaving office. Of these, Cuomo noted: "I mean come on, look at Clinton's hair -- went white. George W. Bush looks like he got a beat down. Obama looks like his own grandfather ... this is a very hard job because of the stress they carry with them." Cuomo rattled off a series of complaints about Trump’s performance, saying the president didn’t “deal with the trying business of compromise,” and created “discord for no reason.” Lefty-to-English translations: “Trump has an annoying habit of standing on principle” and “fights back against his opponents outrageous attacks.” Conflating the appearance of a president upon leaving office with how much he cared about the job and the American people is a very strange -- and superficial -- way of judging his character. Obama spent more time on the golf course than Trump has, and his hair may have turned white from the stress of trying to “fundamentally transform America” while bowing and kowtowing to other nations, great and small. “W” was too nice a person to get through eight years in Washington physically unscathed. When you’re always concerned what others think -- even outright a**holes who hold you in contempt -- it becomes much harder to consistently do only what you believe is right. And that conflict will beat a person down. As for the Philanderer-in-Chief? Bill Clinton had countless sleepless nights while in the White House. Many things kept him up at night. Most of them were wearing short skirts. (“Devil with the blue dress, blue dress, blue dress, devil with the blue dress on”). This is why he routinely showed up for press conferences with sunken eyes and a snarky smirk on his face. Should we hope that our presidents leave office looking like a cadaver? Did Teddy Roosevelt look younger than John Adams when they left office respectively? Did Harry Truman look better than Calvin Coolidge? How would JFK have appeared if he had survived eight years in the White House? These are not relevant questions. Funny, Chris Cuomo -- and many other television personalities -- don’t seem to age much. I don’t care. And, apparently, neither do they.