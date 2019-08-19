Calling out the climate hypocrites

The alarmists are getting more and more shrill about their predictions of doom due to the increase in an atmospheric trace gas, CO2, purportedly able to act as the control mechanism for world climate. (Meanwhile, their climate models, the sole basis for their doomsterism, don’t know how to reckon with the influence of clouds, which have an obvious impact on temperature.)

Obvious and repulsive hypocrisy on the part of wealthy and connected people telling us that we must sacrifice our standard of living – indeed, our very way of life – finally is being called out. They want us to bear the entire burden, while their jet-setting lifestyles remain untouched.

Even as previous deadlines for doom have come and gone, they issue new and shorter deadlines for us to obey by paying more for electricity, junking our cars, and closing down our factories and transportation systems – ultimately roasting in the summer heat and freezing in the winter cold.

Climate hypocrisy is the only conclusion that can be drawn as just this last weekend, two instances of ultra-prominent doom-sayers generating massive CO2 emissions while warning the rest of us to embrace impoverishment in the name of saving the planet. The world’s media finally are taking wide note of two repulsive spectacles.

Spectacle One via AFP:

The team behind teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's yacht voyage to New York on Sunday fended off claims that her trip will create carbon emissions because team members will take transatlantic flights. The 16-year-old Swede, whose school strikes have inspired children across the world to protest against global warming, refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions caused by planes. But she has been offered a lift on the Malizia II racing yacht, and set off on August 15 along with her father Svante and a filmmaker to document the journey, in order to attend the UN talks in September with a clear conscience. However a spokesman for German round-the-world sailor Boris Herrmann, the yacht's co-skipper, told Berlin newspaper TAZ that several people would fly into New York to help take the yacht back to Europe. Hermann himself will return by plane, according to the spokesman. The paper estimated that in fact Thunberg's boat trip would end up being more polluting than if she and her companions had just taken flights to New York themselves.

Of course, it will. They exempt themselves from the strictures they want on others because they are clothed in virtue. And they exploit a child in the hope of duping other children. They have taken over Ms. Thunberg’s life, and it will never be the same. This is child abuse. But of course her handlers presume that the virtue of their crusade excuses robbing a young girl of her childhood.

Greta Thunberg explains the complexity of computer modeling to the EU Parliament (source)

The second spectacle involves the British Royal family’s newest member, the media sensation Meghan Markle Windsor. Via the UK Express:

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have flown to France on yet another private plane, their third flight in eight days despite championing eco causes and claiming we all need to “do our part” for the planet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into the Nice on their 12 seater Cessna plane, just days after travelling to Ibiza and then back to London. The royals flight to France had a carbon footprint of three tons, chucking outseven times the emissions per person compared to a commercial flight. More than 20 planes leave London for the sunny coastal region of Nice every Wednesday, with tickets available for just a couple of hundred pounds.

Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit has coined the phrase that utterly devastates the hypocrites, and ought to be committed to memory by everyone who despises hypocrites:

“I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me it’s a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis.”

Derision will ultimately work against these hypocrites. Force them to live by the constraints they want on the “little people.”

Hat tip: John McMahon