Left-wing radicals are overwrought about transgressions they imagine the president and his supporters might commit. As a result,

The incessant hate campaign against President Donald Trump and his supporters by the media and the Democratic Party is pushing the left's Trump Derangement Syndrome into the danger zone. The current issue of the New Republic, a premier publication of liberalism, has an article titled "Antifa Is Arming Itself Aganist a Trump Crackdown."

…many leftists and even some liberals are beginning to reconsider their feelings about firearms, joining a loose amalgamation of gun groups, from John Brown Gun Clubs (which take their name from the abolitionist) to the Pink Pistols (a LGBTQ group), Liberal Gun Club, and Socialist Rifle Association.

John Brown Gun Clubs (JBGCs) maybe the most prominent. They exist in many states and operate under the banner of a network called Redneck Revolt, a collection a radical leftists and anarchists.

It is ominous that the JBGCs use the name of the notorious abolitionist John Brown as their namesake. It is worth recalling that John Brown was a domestic terrorist before the word 'terrorist' came into popular use. This man was responsible for murders in Kansas, and he led a handful of his followers to seize the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry (1859) hoping to instigate a rebellion. After killing five people, Brown was captured by U.S. Marines commanded by Colonel Robert E. Lee and Lieutenant J.E.B. Stuart. He was promptly tried, convicted, and then hanged on December 2, 1859.

On the morning of his hanging, Brown wrote from his jail cell: "I, John Brown, am now quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood."

It is frightening to read those words in the context of the thinking of today's left and many elements in the Democratic Party. To them, America is bad, its founding was flawed, its growth was exploitive. This is why they dishonor the flag, abandoned saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and drag American history through the mud. It's a fair question to ask if groups like Antifa and the 'Squad' are intent on purging what they perceive as America's guilt with blood.

Then there's the Socialist Rifle Association (SRA). This groups's logo has a striking similarity to that of the defunct U.S.S.R.

If nothing else, the SRA is diverse in its own way. According to the New Republic article, "2,000 of its members identify as LGBTQ, and 8 percent are transgender."

A certain irony surrounds all these Antifa gun groups. Every one of them purports to be for minorities yet their membership is overwhelming white males. Hmmm.

President Trump is said to be considering labeling Antifa as a terrorist group. He should do so.