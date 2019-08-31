A recess that Nancy Pelosi is going to hate

Can you imagine what Democratic townhall meetings are like this summer? The representative hosting the meeting will very likely face an angry mob ready to hang President Trump. The mob will either say "do something" or "do more" or stuff that we can’t print on a family blog.

We could call it the summer of impeachment, as we see in this article by Adam Shaw:

In California, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., was immediately grilled about impeachment at a town hall this month. When she said she broadly favors impeachment, she was met by “rousing applause” according to Politico. “People said, ‘Well, this might be risky, you might not get reelected,’” Porter said. “I said, ‘I am here to do what’s right.’” In New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., faced a more hostile reception when she said she opposes impeachment at this time and reportedly was interrupted multiple times as she made her point. The crowd accused her of playing politics, according to Politico, and threatened her with a primary challenge. “Don’t be last to speak up. You’ll be challenged," one woman told her.

And don't underestimate their ability to challenge you. Just ask a fellow named Joe Crowley who didn't take a young woman named Ocasio-Cortez seriously.

Ultimately, all of this will head to Speaker Pelosi's office. She will face a very angry mob in her own caucus. They will get more and more irrational as they come to terms with President Trump's reelection.

Nancy Pelosi is not singing "See you in September" this summer.

