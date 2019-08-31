Saturday Schadenfreude: Trump-hating MSNBC host has fifth show in a row cancelled

I have never understood what would cause MSNBC to offer a platform to this guy, who has nothing but Trump-hatred to offer viewers. Audiences apparently share my questions of his worth, as he has now lost five programs in a row cancelled for low ratings. Yet the bosses at Comcast even now refuse to hand him his walking papers.

No, Brian Williams is not demonstrating the size of Deutsch's audience

Zachary Leeman reports for BizPac Review

MSNBC has pulled the plug on “Saturday Night Politics” after the series aired only 13 episodes. “Saturday Night Politics” was hosted by Donny Deutsch and this is his fifth show to be canceled. Yes. Fifth. There’s almost something impressive to that level of commitment to something that clearly is not working.

One person that Deutsch claims is a friend is not going to be crying his eyes out:

Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019