August 31, 2019

Saturday Schadenfreude: Trump-hating MSNBC host has fifth show in a row cancelled

By Thomas Lifson

I have never understood what would cause MSNBC to offer a platform to this guy, who has nothing but Trump-hatred to offer viewers. Audiences apparently share my questions of his worth, as he has now lost five programs in a row cancelled for low ratings. Yet the bosses at Comcast even now refuse to hand him his walking papers.

No, Brian Williams is not demonstrating the size of Deutsch's audience

YouTube screen grab

 Zachary Leeman reports for BizPac Review (hat tip: Don Surber)

MSNBC has pulled the plug on “Saturday Night Politics” after the series aired only 13 episodes. “Saturday Night Politics” was hosted by Donny Deutsch and this is his fifth show to be canceled. Yes. Fifth. There’s almost something impressive to that level of commitment to something that clearly is not working.

One person that Deutsch claims is a friend is not going to be crying his eyes out:

