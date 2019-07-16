Why Ilhan Omar doesn't want to go back to Somalia

It's long past time to call anti-Americans posing as congresspeople out. That starts with Somali Muslim Ilhan Omar. The Left is ginning up a huge race mob because President Trump told her to go back to Somalia and fix it before coming to America and acting constantly against our best interest and the best interest of our ally Israel. Trump was right. Somalia is one of the worst hellholes on Earth, with no functional government and ongoing warfare among Islamic warlords.

I know about this. I edited video for a kindly doctor who went to Somalia during some of the worst of the fighting. What that video showed cannot be shown on open TV, and honestly, I don't even want to tell you about it. Somalia is hell. None of this has anything to do with race, but it has everything to do with us having an overt racist and anti-Semite in our Congress by the name of Ilhan Omar. That she can wrap herself in the rags of "victim" at this point tells you how deeply committed to our destruction she is and those who support her are. They will do, they will say, anything to defeat us and to destroy Israel. It's time to stand up. If you don't think the next Holocaust can start here, think again. For certain, our enemies must destroy our ability to stand against them before they can succeed in "wiping Israel off the face of the earth." If you don't want Israel to be destroyed and the Jews put under the sword of Islam (along with most of the rest of us), it's time to stand up. Actually it's past time. Note: they will do this not by storming our shores. They will do it by smearing, assaulting, and calling "racist" anyone who stands against them until no one but a leftist may be elected. Then the 2nd Amendment will go, then the 1st, then the rest. What will follow will make Hitler look delicate. The Bible calls it the End of Days. Here is my story about our trip to the Shoah (Holocaust) Museum in Los Angeles. This video is worth watching as well. Image: Leopaltik1242 via Wikimedia Commons.