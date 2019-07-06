Why didn't we do this before?

Around 5 p.m., we started to watch President Trump and the parade. It pleased everyone present at the gathering.

On July 4th, we celebrated with friends at a lake house in North Texas. It turned out to be a great idea, specially when it was time to watch the fireworks.

It was great for a couple of reasons:

1) The Democrats cannot control themselves. They overreact and their predictions don't come true, such as these comments via Lukas Mikelionis:

Trump’s fervent critics, meanwhile, resorted to erecting a “Trump baby” balloon to protest what activists saw as his intrusion in Independence Day and a focus on military might that they associate with martial regimes. “We think that he is making this about himself and it’s really a campaign rally,” said Medea Benjamin, Code Pink’s co-director. “We think that he’s a big baby ... He’s erratic, he’s prone to tantrums, he doesn’t understand the consequences of his actions. And so this is a great symbol of how we feel about our president.”

How silly does Medea look the day after? (Particulalry after balloon failed to fly.)

It was not a campaign rally, unless you think that remembering past heroes and historic moments is now suddenly a Republican political ad.

2) The people loved it. My friends at the party saw it as a celebration of U.S. symbols and military; and,

3) President Trump did not make it about himself. He restrained himself and spoke a patriotic message.

Once again, President Trump makes a trap and the crazy left falls right in. They hate Trump so much that they can't think straight.

None of the dire predictions came true. The parade was great!

