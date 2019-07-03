Trump stumps the Left in Korea

President Trump stepped across the DMZ into North Korea, and the MSM are in shock. He has now met with Kim several times, to include this first ever visit by a U.S. president to North Korea, and the MSM have to figure out how they can make that sound bad. Obama tools are trying to make it sound as if they never had any interest in meeting with Kim in the first place. They have a point. Why would Obama want to defuse tensions on the Joseon Peninsula? He didn't start that war, and it wasn't his fault nobody ever fixed it. He had more important things to think about, like his legacy, and healing the planet, and like that. World peace was no big deal.

Trump should have received a Nobel Peace Prize two years ago just for getting Kim to stop shooting rockets over Japan, then for agreeing to meet at all. Now the dictator even speaks in friendly tones and acts genuinely glad to see the president. This is a stunning achievement, and even the Idiot Left is having trouble denouncing it. It's become clear that, until Trump, nobody since Nixon even had a clue how to go about working with inscrutables. Trump has set all this up since his first day in office, saying things in public to get Kim's attention, then currying the Chinese by letting Xi proudly show off his strutting army, and finally making overtures that Kim was starving to receive. Perhaps Trump's most astute moves involved naming personnel to high positions in order to imply policy without actually saying it out loud. Those who hate bellicose national security adviser John Bolton may not grasp that his presence in the administration makes Trump appear the reasonable voice in American foreign policy. The thinking would be, better to deal with Trump than that lunatic Bolton. All this took unusual skill based on deep insight into human nature. The president understood how to go about setting up Xi to lure Kim to the negotiating table. The broad range of background knowledge it took to make it work is extraordinary in itself. Whatever Trump wanted to try was bemoaned by his advisers, putative experts on the Far East. Trump was more expert than all of them put together. We can expect that the Left, in its desperate attempt to make the president look bad, will get around to attributing his successes with China and Kim to historical accident and good luck. Don't even go there. Donald Trump knows exactly what he's doing, and that reality may finally be dawning on the Idiot Left. But don't bet on it.