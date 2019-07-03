The American public overwhelmingly supports a citizenship question on 2020 Census

Sixty-seven percent of voters said the census should be able to ask whether people living in the U.S. are citizens, going against the recent Supreme Court decision on the matter, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

A new poll from the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll released Tuesday reveals that a supermajority of Americans supports the 2020 Census asking respondents if they are American citizens. Julia Manchester writes in The Hill :

The poll also found that the inclusion of the question was supported among members of both parties, with 88 percent of Republicans and 52 percent of Democrats supporting its inclusion.

Sixty-three percent of independents said they supported including the question on the census.



Clever lawyers, supported by the four dogmatic leftists on the Supreme Court plus Chief Justice Roberts, have denied Americans the right to know how many non-citizens are living in our territory because they fear the political implications of an accurate count. It appears that the Census forms will be printed without the question, even though it appears that once Secretary Ross of the Department of Commerce restates his rationale for the question — a bureaucratic version of the children's game "Captain, may I?" — the question will be permitted by the all-knowing SCOTUS...for the 2030 Census, assuming that a Democrat president doesn't deep-six it.

The Left is clever at lawfare — using the intricacies, costs, and delays of the legal process as a political weapon. In this disgraceful episode, leftists have frustrated the gathering of useful, reasonable data that a two-to-one majority of Americans wants. As in so many other respects, the Left truly believes that "ignorance is bliss."

My guess is that President Trump will not let this matter drop. At a minimum, he will campaign on the need to know how many non-citizens live here and will criticize the Supreme Court and state that he needs to make more appointments to the federal bench at all levels to reverse the trend of judges inserting their policy preferences into decisions that frustrate the political will of the American people.

I also wonder how much it would cost to reprint the census forms and whether it could be done in time for the Census once a legal disposition is attained. I would happily donate to a fund to reprint the Census forms.

