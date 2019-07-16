The freaks that star in Trumpâ€™s carnival

“America has elected a carnival barker with absolutely no clue about history, government, the machinations of global finance, nor even GOP politics. There is no plan, there is no strategy, there is no underlying wisdom or thought with each step.”

This argument presumes that lefties are audience to a fly-by-night carnival when in fact lefties headline the sketchy buffoonery offered at center ring and on the sideshow.

Democrats have no plan. What do Democrats offer in lieu of a plan? They offer freaks as enticement and argument. Whoopi Goldberg continues to astonish with an ability to present herself to the public while donning a palette of personal characteristics that best resemble a blast of bad breath on a crowded elevator.

Joining Whoopi today is abnormally bespectacled conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow to suggest that strongwoman in tie-dyed hair Megan Rapinoe should offer her sour mug as a Presidential candidate even though it is obvious that Megan’s synapse light up only upon random occasion, like the Cuyahoga River circa 1969. Democrats laud and promote this variety of polluted femininity as if it were something new, something heroic, or something to take “pride” in. In reality it is just another muddy pageant of goons for lefties to publicly wallow in.

Fallows and his trenchant reader/ghostwriter do not touch upon the long-term Democratic Party strategy behind, let’s say, open borders.

Is there a plan for feeding, clothing, educating, and providing jobs for immigrants, or are these people just another anthropological Potemkin City for virtue signaling lefties to fly over on their way to somewhere else? Tell us of the great design, oh trenchant lefties; how many immigrants until your master plan rolls into high gear? Are you planning on 11, 30, or 500 million? The vitality of our economy and standing in the world could be affected if you intend on bringing in an even billion. Be good enough to let us know what you are planning; it would be the trenchant thing to do.

Immigrants cost money and are getting more expensive every moment. Lefties point out that by the time an immigrant hits the border the long journey has exhausted the traveler’s supply of toothpaste, toiletries, and drinking water. What is the underlying wisdom behind a country 22 trillion dollars in debt promising health care and homes to strangers while our city streets are blighted with homeless citizens?

Democrats are never trenchant; Democrats are always thoughtless. They doll up in undies for the next gay themed parade and then claim to be the adults in the room. Here is a short list of the trenchant money holes they plan to install the next time they win a Presidential election: Universal Child Care, Debt-Free College, Guaranteed Income, Reparations, Affordable Housing, and Medicare for All.

It’s all so gross, so irresponsible, and so vainly pompous that it’s little wonder Trump is barking all the time; it’s the only way to keep the stupid sheep from racing over the cliff.