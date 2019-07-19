The Dems' failed damage control

Nancy Pelosi's miserable failure to corral the Four Horsewomen of the Democrat Apocalypse is worrisome foreshadowing. It signals an unraveling of politics as usual. In fact, first-year congresswomen Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley have all but told the House speaker to take a hike. They've created their own agenda, and, it's become clear, these women don't take orders from the Democrat leadership. To date, Pelosi has tolerated their collective insolence; however with the 2020 election on the horizon and much at stake, Pelosi's weak admonishments and ineffective posturing hasn't prevented any of the Horsewomen from defying her — in short, the speaker of the House has lost control. It's dangerous ground and not what's required on the precipice of a presidential election in order for the Democrats to gain control of the White House, and maintain control of the House of Representatives. Pelosi's glaring weakness has easily provided President Trump with campaign fodder, in addition to the blatant anti-Americanism of the Horsewomen, on full public display and which Trump has already seized upon. Convincing Democrats to ignore the theatrics and stay the course is at a critical juncture.

Polling in double-digit favorability, Democratic Party stalwarts Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are engaged in a most unusual battle at this stage of the contest. In lieu of a hostile, adversarial campaign against the incumbent in the White House, they are now tasked with building unity in a tumultuous time of vastly differing political factions within their own party. It's no longer Democrat versus Republican. Out in the open are full-throated Marxists whose goal is to destroy capitalism and wreak havoc upon the United States by whatever means necessary. Organized as the "Justice Democrats," they are responsible for the election of Ocasio-Cortez and are already working on a slate of openly Marxist candidates for the 2020 House and Senate races. Still predominant, but lacking any excitement is the dying breed of "Democrats of Yore," who simply want to take back the White House for the sake of regaining power, making Trump a one-term president. The remaining fence-sitting Democrats, excluding those who haven't walked away, are divided, despondent, and confused. They aren't Marxists by any measure and aren't yet convinced either Biden or Warren (and most certainly, none of the other 22 clowns in the candidate car) has any chance of beating Donald Trump, which leaves the independent voters up for grabs. As the Democrats-in-Name Only lurch farther left on the political spectrum of what used to be considered liberalism, the number of independent voters has grown exponentially. Disenfranchised Democrats, in addition to the forever NeverTrump crowd, make up the mix; it's a collection of odd bedfellows, to be sure. Nonetheless, these voters go to the polls and will make a difference in the 2020 election. They are not to be ignored or dismissed. In fact, they are paying attention. They are listening carefully, wary of candidates who want open borders and the elimination of the Border Patrol and ICE. They aren't on board with more government overreach programs like Medicare for All, including doling out free health care to the 20 million (plus) illegal aliens in the country, and they oppose monetary reparations paid to the descendants of former slaves, free college tuition, and forgiveness of college student loans. They may still hate Trump, but they have one question: how do we pay for all of this generosity? Biden and Warren have promised to significantly raise taxes, while the Marxist miscreants promise anarchy. Is it too early to say out loud — Donald Trump wins in a landslide?