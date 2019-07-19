CNN's April Ryan seems to think Trump is Superman

Trump Derangement Syndrome has driven many people mad, short-circuiting their normal caution and impelling them to spew unfiltered thoughts without consideration of their implications. April Ryan, the White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Network and CNN political analyst, certainly despises President Trump. Call it a slip of the tongue, if you wish, but appearing on Don Lemon's CNN show Wednesday night, Ms. Ryan let slip an opinion that seems to credit President Trump with superhuman abilities — specifically, those abilities possessed by Superman.

Why else would she lament that "no one has found the Kryptonite:? Watch for yourself:

YouTube screen grab. Update: Perhaps this video planted the suggestion in Ms. Ryan's mind? Hat tip: Breitbart, Roger Luchs.